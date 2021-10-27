With one play Abi Nwabuoku-Okonji showcased exactly what James Madison believes he can be.
The Dukes’ redshirt sophomore defensive lineman bullied Delaware guard Ben Trent backward before sensing Blue Hens quarterback Zach Gwynn sliding up the pocket.
“I was just trying to do my job there,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said Tuesday after JMU’s practice, “being physical and doing a bull rush down the middle. I was going to go inside and then I saw the quarterback going outside, so I just stayed outside and ripped through.”
Nwabuoku-Okonji’s sack of Gwynn forced Gwynn to fumble in the third quarter of this past Saturday’s contest that JMU led 12-10 at the time of the turnover. Three snaps later, the Dukes had a two-score advantage thanks to quarterback Cole Johnson’s 36-yard touchdown run to capitalize on the takeaway Nwabuoku-Okonji forced and Chris Chukwuneke recovered. JMU cruised to victory from there.
But upon arrival in Harrisonburg, Nwabuoku-Okonji, a transfer from FBS Minnesota, might not have been capable of making a play like that.
“You know, he always had the size and athleticism,” third-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said, “and then when we got him, we had to get his motor running at a little higher level consistently. [He was] a little soft at times, particularly against the run and when he came, he had a shoulder problem, which has not been a problem this fall and which also held him back a little bit from being as physical and reckless as we wanted him to be up front.”
There was nothing lacking strength or effort in Nwabuoku-Okonji’s – a 6-foot-3, 263-pounder – bull rush of Trent, who stands at 6-foot-5, 305 pounds.
“So, he’s turned it up a notch,” Cignetti said of Nwabuoku-Okonji, “and I still think the great thing about Abi – for as well as he’s done – I still think he’s got a lot of improvement he can make because I think he can be just a sensational football player.”
In 15 games as a member of the Dukes, he’s played in every contest, but only started once and that was this past spring. Nwabuoku-Okonji is the primary backup to senior defensive end Bryce Carter this fall, but Cignetti said it’s his hope after Carter graduates that Nwabuoku-Okonji can step into a top role.
“As long he can play physical and give great effort,” Cignetti said, “I think he’s definitely got all the tools to do it.”
Said Nwabuoku-Okonji: “I don’t really focus too much on the future. I’m more focused right now on getting this national championship, but if [a starting job] comes, I know I’ll be ready for sure.”
He said he’s always tried to concentrate on what his current tasks are. Nwabuoku-Okonji noted he learned the importance of discipline early on at Minnesota in the Golden Gophers’ Row-The-Boat culture, which has helped coach P.J. Fleck elevate the program into a winner.
As a high school standout at South Gwinnett in Georgia, Nwabuoku-Okonji had scholarship offers from Boston College, Michigan State, Minnesota, Mississippi State and Wake Forest before choosing Minnesota over Wake Forest.
And when he departed Minnesota, he said, he didn’t have as many opportunities.
“JMU kind of chose me in a sense,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said. “I was in the [transfer] portal and I wasn’t getting that many leads at the time, so when I got the chance to come here for a visit, I came up for a practice right before they shipped off for the [2019] national championship game. And that’s always an enticing thing to see. You get to come here, play for national championships and play in big games, so it was a blessing to come here, fit in and be part of the family.”
He said on the visit, he and his father had dinner with Dukes defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Corey Hetherman as well as former JMU assistant Andrew Jackson, which helped seal the decision to transfer to JMU.
Nwabuoku-Okonji liked that his lead recruiters were the position coaches he’d play for. Jackson is now an assistant for West Virginia, but Hetherman is still in place and Nwabuoku-Okonji said he’s improved under Hetherman’s watch.
“At the time, I felt like it was a good place for me to come in,” Nwabuoku-Okonji said, “earn my spot here and earn my keep and that’s what I’ve been doing since.”
In his off-the-bench duty, he probably sees between 10 and 20 snaps a game. He has 17 tackles, five tackles for loss and four sacks with the one forced fumble in his time with the Dukes.
“When I get opportunity, I try to do my best and use it up to its fullest,” he said. “You’ve got the guys who are in there right now and I’m always supportive of them, cheering them on and when I get my opportunity, I don’t want any drop off in the production that they’ve obviously shown.”
