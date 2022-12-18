Aaron Oates, a 6-foot-5 sophomore forward who has shown plenty of flashes of his potential throughout his young college career, erupted for a career-high 27 points and also grabbed a trio of rebounds as Bridgewater College earned a thrilling, and much-needed, 85-81 non-conference men’s basketball victory over William Peace in Raleigh N.C. on Sunday.
Eagles point guard Shod Smith, another sophomore, finished with 18 points, six steals, six assists and five rebounds in the win while Landon Hawes added 22 points and eight boards.
Also chipping in for BC (4-5) was Alec Topper with seven points and three rebounds while Will Dunlap and Joseph Crenshaw finished with four points apiece and Andy Pack had three.
Bridgewater 31 41 13 — 85
William Peace 36 36 9 — 81
BRIDGEWATER (85) — Ward 0 0-0 0, Ballou 0 0-0 0, Smith 6 5-7 18, Hawes 7 8-8 22, Dillon 0 0-0 0, Crenshaw 2 0-0 4, Ayala 0 0-0 0, Oates 13 0-0 27, Topper 2 3-6 7, Pack 1 1-2 3, Caswell 0 0-0 0, Dunlap 1 1-2 4, Hawk 0 0-0 0. Totals 32 18-26 85.
WILLIAM PEACE (81) — Tyrell 1 0-0 2, Jones 1 0-0 2, Dulin 1 0-0 2, Parton 6 2-2 18, Jenkins 1 0-0 2, Owens 1 0-1 2, Borders 6 0-0 16, Pettiford 10 5-6 25, Van Staalduinen 0 0-0 0, Bryant 3 5-6 12. Totals 30 12-15 81.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 3 (Smith, Oates, Dunlap), William Peace 9 (Parton 4, Borders 4, Bryant).
