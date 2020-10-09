The Old Dominion Athletic Conference could be losing one of its charter members.
Multiple sources have indicated to the Daily News-Record that Emory & Henry is considering a move out of the ODAC and from Division III to Division II.
“We’re exploring that option, but we’re not Division II, yet,” Emory & Henry football coach Curt Newsome said.
Local prep level standouts being recruited by Emory & Henry, a private university located in Washington County with an enrollment of around 1,200 students, have also said E&H coaches have told them the school is planning on elevating to Division II. There are no athletic scholarships in Division III, but Division II schools can provide athletic scholarships.
“I've certainly been involved in hearing those conversations as well," ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said. "Ultimately, Emory & Henry has to make the decision they feel like is best for their institution at this time. To my knowledge that has not formally been adopted yet on their end. Until that changes, they have been a very valuable member of our league since the founding of the conference. They have been a great member for us and we will continue to participate against them until they make the decision as an institution to do something else."
The Wasps joined the ODAC in 1976 as a founding member along with local schools Bridgewater College and Eastern Mennonite University as well as Hampden-Sydney College, University of Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon College, Roanoke College and Washington & Lee.
Currently, the league has 15 full members and nine participating in football, which includes football affiliate member Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista. But SVU plans to join the USA South Conference as a full member next year.
The ODAC is currently made up of schools in Virginia with the exception of Guilford College in Greensboro, N.C.
The departures of Emory & Henry and Southern Virginia would leave the ODAC with seven football-playing members, the minimum needed to keep an automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs. But Bankston said, ideally, the conference would like to have more football teams.
“We shoot for the number seven, which allows us to have an automatic qualifier in the sport of football," Bankston said. "There's a lot of pieces of football that are unique. Football scheduling is very different than other sports. You want to be mindful of the travel burdens on a program and the further you have to go for games the more difficult that becomes. More teams can be beneficial because it guarantees you more conference contests. I don't know if there is an ideal number, but where we were going into this fall we were in a good place.”
Bankston said a league with at least eight teams in geographic proximity would ease the burden for ODAC members participating in football, both in terms of scheduling and finances.
“Odd numbers are never great, but nine is better than seven because you have more conference games you are guaranteed,” Bankston said. “"Whether Emory & Henry's potential departure could make an impact on our football schedule? It definitely will. We have to look dynamically around us to see what is going on and what is available to our teams to allow us to have a full season. We are in support of having a full 10-game schedule for our teams. But Emory & Henry hasn’t officially indicated to us they are leaving and we are currently operating with them as a member of our conference.”
If a move is made, it won’t be until at least after this academic year, according to Newsome.
Newsome, a former James Madison assistant under Mickey Matthews and ex-Virginia Tech assistant under Frank Beamer, said Emory & Henry is going to compete in the ODAC this spring, and that his team has been able to start practicing for it this fall.
