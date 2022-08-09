When the preseason votes were tallied in the Sun Belt Conference, James Madison and Old Dominion were picked at the bottom of the ultra competitive East Division.
That, however, has done little to dampen enthusiasm for a new FBS rivalry in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
JMU coach Curt Cignetti expressed a bit of amusement after his Dukes were picked sixth and the Monarchs seventh in the preseason poll, thinking both teams could surprise in their debut Sun Belt season.
His ODU counterpart seemed to agree.
“Preseason polls…they’re there to create excitement for college football in general,” Monarchs coach Ricky Rahne said. “We’ve got to go out there and prove ourselves every single game. We’re earning the right to win right now. I know we have higher expectations for ourselves than that, and that’s really all that matters.”
ODU started 1-6 in Rahne’s first season in Norfolk after the school opted to sit out the 2020 season with COVID-19 concerns. The Monarchs then won five straight games to get to the Myrtle Beach Bowl.
The Monarchs have an opportunity to change the perception right from the start as ODU plays host to Virginia Tech on Sept. 2. The Friday night kickoff is the very first Sun Belt game of the season, broadcast on linear television nationally on ESPNU.
And just about every football fan in Virginia remembers what happened last time the Hokies visited S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion pulled off an upset in 2018, and this time Virginia Tech is bringing in a first-year head coach in Brent Pry, who like Rahne is a former Penn State assistant.
ODU players believe that unlike last season, the Monarchs should be ready to go from the start.
“Having that season (in 2021) and putting all the pieces together, it’s a different animal,” preseason All-Sun Belt tight end Zack Kuntz said. “Having the transfer portal and going through COVID and having that adversity, but having that season and going into a new conference with a whole slew of new teams and level of competition we’re really excited for, it’s new opportunities for us to show what we’re made of.”
Those opportunities come early and often for ODU. The non-conference schedule not only features Virginia Tech and Liberty at home, but also road games at East Carolina and Virginia.
Then there’s the Sun Belt East gauntlet, which sends the Monarchs on the road to Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, who have each spent large portions of the past two seasons ranked in the Top 25. They also welcome rivals Marshall and JMU to town, with the JMU-ODU game on Nov. 12 serving as Norfolk’s annual Oyster Bowl game.
“Obviously this is a very competitive league and that’s a great thing for us,” Rahne said. “We get to play and make a national name for ourselves by playing some great football teams. The end of the season last year was awesome for us. We started off the season, let’s call it less than ideal, at 1-6. If you look at it, we had some close games in there and we just didn’t know how to finish those games.”
To a certain degree, ODU embraced its status as a new kid on the block during the Sun Belt Media Days, but with a hint the Monarchs are eager to introduce themselves to the world quite soon.
“You guys don’t know me very well,” Rahne said when he opened his press conference at Sun Belt Media Days last month.
That’s something that could change quickly with a hot start.
