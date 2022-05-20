In the series opener against UNC Wilmington on Thursday night, James Madison failed to score with the bases loaded twice and stranded 12 base runners in the process.
Fast forward less than 24 hours later and the Dukes’ offense took a complete 180-degree turn, driving in four runs on a pair of two-run singles with the bases loaded in the first inning to build a four-run lead.
The Dukes used an efficient offense with runners on base to knock off UNCW 15-6 on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Park to even the weekend series, snapping JMU’s five-game losing streak.
JMU only left eight runners on base en route to their most runs since the Dukes 12-2 win at VMI on April 6. The win over UNCW marked JMU’s most Colonial Athletic Association wins in a season since 2016, JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry’s first season.
“It was awesome to see our guys play offense,” Ikenberry said. “The way our guys extended the lead kind of put the game out of hand.”
It was above 90 degrees at first pitch and the Dukes’ bats were just as hot in the second inning, extending their lead to seven.
Redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak started it off with a two-run home run before freshman outfielder Fenwick Trimble followed it up with a moonshot over the left field fence, clearing a parked car.
“I just think we were putting balls in play,” Novak said. “Last night we were striking out with guys in scoring position. Today, we were putting the ball in play and getting hits with it.”
Novak finished 3-for-5 on the night with three RBIs, while Trimble went 2-for-4 with a RBI.
The Dukes welcomed redshirt junior utility player Trevon Dabney, who entered the game second in on-base percentage in the CAA, back to the lineup after he missed the past five games with an injury.
JMU missed Dabney’s ability to get on base during his absence and he returned to form against the Seahawks, going 3-5 at the plate with a home run and three runs scored.
“I was down in the dumps for a while, but it’s always fun coming back with this crowd, home field,” Dabney said.
Dabney said it took a few pitches to adjust to playing again, but once he found his rhythm at the plate, he looked like his usual self.
The Douglasville, Pa., native worked a leadoff walk in the first inning, scoring on a Novak RBI single and led off the second inning with a single, scoring on Novak’s home run. Dabney then hit a three-run home run over the left field fence to push JMU’s lead to 10.
“We were hitting the ball today,” Dabney said. “Hits are contagious. Our whole lineup was just smacking balls around and just kept the next guy, next guy, next guy.”
It wasn’t just Dabney’s bat that impressed, but his fielding did, too. In the seventh inning, he tried to make a diving grab in center field, but didn’t make the grab. Instead, he threw out the UNCW base runner trying to advance from first to third.
“That was awesome,” Novak said. “He probably dove for a ball he shouldn’t have, but he got up and threw a missile right to me. That was awesome to end the inning with that.”
The Dukes pitching staff also had a night against the Seahawks with just one hiccup in the fourth inning.
JMU starter, sophomore right-handed pitcher Ryan Murphy, cruised through the first three innings, allowing just one run, but didn’t have an easy time in the fourth. He gave up five runs and logged one out in the frame.
Senior left-handed pitcher Anthony Piccolino came on in relief, dealing for the Dukes, in his final collegiate appearance. He tossed a career-high 5.2 innings, allowing just two hits, while striking out a trio.
“I wouldn’t expect anything different from him,” Ikenberry said. “He’s a senior captain, he’s a stud kid. He’s always been a great leader for this program.”
Piccolino came into the game with a nine-run lead and he said it allowed him to pitch with less stress.
The Bronxville, N.Y., native said the outing is something he won’t forget.
“It was really special,” Piccolino said. “It’s something I’ll take with me for the rest of my life. This program is special to me. They believed in me since day one and to do this in my last outing is really cool.”
UNC-Wilmington 100 500 000 — 6 10 1
James Madison 533 130 00x — 15 18 0
Phelan, Holjes, Overton, Banks and Suggs. Murphy, Piccolino and Reifsnider. W — Piccolino (1-0). L — Phelan (2-2). HR — J: Novak, one on, first inning. Trimble, none on, first inning. Dabney, two on, third inning.
