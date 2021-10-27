Old Dominion has officially accepted its invitation to the Sun Belt Conference, per a release from the league, and ODU is the second school in as many days to do so.
On Monday, Southern Mississippi announced its move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt.
Both schools have a start date in the Sun Belt of no later than July 1, 2023.
“We are thrilled to welcome Old Dominion University to the Sun Belt,” Sun Belt commissioner Keith Gill said in a statement. “ODU brings a host of strengths to our conference. They have comprehensive success. They’ve collected many championships. They will have natural rivals in our footprint.”
Southern Miss and Old Dominion are two of the four programs the Sun Belt is expected to expand with, and James Madison and Marshall are the others.
JMU has a Board of Visitors meeting scheduled for Friday morning at 10 a.m. and needs approval from the BOV before seeking approval at the state level, in which once it receives approval from the state, it can accept an invite to the Sun Belt and elevate from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision.
That’s why the Dukes are on a bit of a delayed timeline compared to Southern Miss and Old Dominion.
Another question for JMU will be its participation in Colonial Athletic Association championship events after it's move to the Sun Belt is announced. The CAA bylaws include a clause that makes departing programs ineligible for conference tournaments.
JMU's most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament in men's basketball came in 2013 when both ODU and Georgia State were excluded from the CAA Tournament for that reason.
CAA commissioner Joe D'Antonio said during the league's women's basketball media day on Wednesday that no decision had been made. JMU is scheduled to host upcoming CAA championships in men's soccer, women's basketball, women's lacrosse and softball.
“That is a matter that will be undertaken and discussed by our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors,” D’Antonio said. “If and when we are faced with that decision, we will make a decision accordingly, relative to the situation presented to us.”
