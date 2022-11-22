Stephanie Champine had just accepted the job of head volleyball coach at Richard Bland College in February and was at a club volleyball tournament in hopes of finding recruits.
It had been a long day and there were some notable names the head coach had written down to potentially reach out to, but one thunderous kill quickly caught her attention.
“We were on our way out and I saw Lani take a swing,” Champine said. “One of the things I noticed right away was her vertical and her excitement once she hit the ball. As soon as the match finished, I went over and introduced myself and she was the first recruit I signed.”
Lani Goggin, a 5-foot-7 middle hitter and 2021 Daily News-Record All-Valley Volleyball Player of the Year, has made an impact in her freshman season that even she didn’t envision.
Despite being a bit undersized at her position, Goggin plays with an intensity and passion that caught her head coach’s attention and makes her a big-time player on the court.
“Lani brings a fire to the net,” Champine said. “She’s an undersized middle hitter who just comes to the game fearless and brings a lot of power to the game.”
Goggin, a former standout at Fort Defiance, and Riverheads alum Sydney Phillips, now a sophomore at RBC, both played key roles for the Statesmen volleyball team this season.
As a result, Richard Bland went 34-3 and won the NJCAA Division II National Championship this past weekend.
“This season was so great,” Goggin said. “If you would have told me at the end of last year that I was going to go play for a college team and win a national championship with a record like that, I honestly would have laughed. It’s just been surreal.”
Phillips added: “When I decided to go to Richard Bland, I didn’t even think about [winning a national title]. It’s something you don’t really think about until it happens.”
It was the 5-foot-8 outside hitter Phillips, who had 102 digs, 52 kills and 50 aces this season, stepping up to the serving line for the match point in the national championship.
The result was a well-placed ball that ultimately sealed the win for the Statesmen.
“Sydney is a strong, consistent player,” Champine said. “In a tough situation, she was the one on the line for our last point. She handled it with ease, put a strong serve on the court.”
The victory was the first-ever national championship for Richard Bland’s volleyball program.
“This year was amazing,” Phillips said. “I’ve learned so much about the game. We’ve really been able to learn the ins and outs of college and get that formal college experience.”
When Goggin first opted to go to RBC, it was a bit of a stepping stone to the next level.
She had dreams of playing Division I volleyball, but still needed to gain some attention.
But with the Statesmen, Goggin earned second-team all-region honors and made the all-tournament team at the NJCAA National Championships with 53 kills in four games.
“At the moment, my plan is to come back here,” Goggin said when asked about her future plans. “Honestly, this school isn’t much different from back home. It’s a small school, everybody knows each other. It’s a tight-knit community and I really enjoy it.”
Goggin helped guide the Indians to the Virginia High School League Class 3 state quarterfinals a year ago and the team followed it up with a semifinals trip this season.
For the former standout, seeing the winning tradition continue meant a lot, she said.
“When I heard they were going to the state semifinals, I was so excited,” Goggin said about her former teammates. “It’s just an awesome experience and I’m so glad they got to experience it again. I’m so proud of them. They’ve worked so hard this season. I watched a couple of games on NFHS and I just love watching them play. It’s really exciting for me.”
The truth is Goggin may have never ended up at Richard Bland if it wasn’t for Champine.
But one swing at the ball, a kill that caught her attention and a quick chat on the court afterward brought together Champine and Goggin and the relationship has blossomed since.
“She’s wonderful,” Goggin said. “Her knowledge of volleyball is so crazy. The connection we made is really good. She’s a nice support system to have outside of college. She’s helped me adapt to a new area and is just an amazing support system for everyone on the team.”
ERHS Alum Evans Gaining D-I Attention
Former East Rockingham standout running back J’wan Evans has been opening eyes.
The 5-foot-11, 193-pounder is in his second year at the College of San Mateo — a junior college program in Southern California — after starting his career with Virginia Tech.
This season, Evans has played in eight football games and rushed for 304 yards and three scores.
The former Eagle started the season strong, rushing for 123 yards on 16 carries in the opener against Sierra and scoring two touchdowns two weeks later against Modesto, but injuries have slowed him down as of late and he missed a pair of games in October.
Since taking the JUCO route, Evans has picked up offers from the University of Albany, Southern Utah, Jacksonville State, Arkansas Tech and other collegiate football programs.
White Making An Impact For Bryant
A.C. White, a former standout quarterback at Harrisonburg that started his collegiate career as a tight end at Old Dominion, has found a solid landing spot in his final year of school.
After three seasons with the Monarchs in which he played a big role on special teams, the 6-foot-3, 232-pound White opted to transfer to Bryant for his final season of football eligibility.
The result has been solid as he’s registered five catches for 67 yards and a pair of scores.
White’s best game came when he had two receptions for 39 yards and a score in a loss at Brown, but he also had a 7-yard touchdown catch the week before against Rhode Island.
The Bulldogs finished the season 4-7 overall, defeating Robert Morris last week in the finale.
Weakley Off To Hot Start In College
Emilee Weakley, a 2022 Luray graduate, is off to a hot start at the college level.
The 5-foot-11 freshman forward has had a double-double in all four games so far for the Frostburg State women's basketball team, leading the squad with 24.5 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
Weakley was also named the tournament Most Valuable Player at the Jim Crawley Conference Challenge to open up the season after erupting for 27 points in a win.
The Bobcats’ starting point guard, meanwhile, is former Spotswood standout MacKenzie Freeze, who is also putting up solid numbers after transferring to FSU from Shepherd.
Freeze is averaging 2.8 points per game and has been a catalyst for the team offensively.
Riner Playing Key Role For Mary Washington
Addie Riner, a 2021 Turner Ashby graduate, is coming up big for Mary Washington women's basketball.
Riner helped guide the Eagles to two wins this past week over Mary Baldwin and Salem, averaging four points and dishing out four assists per contest over the two-game span.
For the year, the 5-foot-7 guard averages 4.2 points, 3.2 boards and 2.2 assists per game.
Lucas Stepping Up For Royals
Another standout freshman, Caris Lucas is stepping up for nearby Eastern Mennonite women's basketball.
The former Page County standout is averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds this season.
