Following back-to-back losses in the middle of March, the James Madison lacrosse team had a long talk to sort out some issues. One conclusion the Dukes agreed upon: They needed to start having these conversations during games before the final horn had sounded.
“There were a couple of times we thought ‘this is our low point,’ and then we lost again,” JMU attacker Isabella Peterson said. “I think we kind of refocused and decided the problem wasn’t anything major. Our coaches challenged us on in-game communication and not just communicating what goes down after a loss. I think some of our captains really stepped up, not after the fact, but during games.”
The Dukes were 3-4 following the home loss to Rutgers, but have reeled up five straight victories, including a pair over their potential top challengers in the CAA in Towson and Hofstra. The winning streak has JMU ranked No. 11 in the nation by Inside Lacrosse and No. 9 in RPI.
JMU now has four victories against teams ranked in the Top 20 of the Inside Lacrosse poll and seven RPI Top 40 wins.
“We understand every game matters, but also needed the ability to take every game as it comes,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “They had to learn for themselves that it doesn’t matter what the ranking is, it’s what team shows up that day. And rankings don’t even matter, it’s the RPI that really matters. And we’re doing great in the RPI right now.”
Just a few weeks ago the Dukes were feeling pressure to turn it around quickly. JMU isn’t allowed to play in the CAA tournament after the school announced in November it was leaving for the Sun Belt Conference in most sports. The Sun Belt doesn’t sponsor women’s lacrosse and the Dukes’ will compete in the American Athletic Conference in that sport.
That left JMU, owners of the 2018 NCAA championship trophy, needing to secure an at-large bid to keep a streak of six consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances alive. The Dukes responded by beating three ranked opponents in a row, including then unbeaten Maryland in College Park.
“There was definitely some worry after we lost to Penn State,” Peterson, who leads JMU with 48 goals this season and was named national player of the week after an eight-goal game at Hofstra, said. “We’re very aware we can’t compete and win a conference championship. It was very much a topic amongst the team that we had to start winning soon or we weren’t going to the playoffs. But I think the coaches set us up for a great strength of schedule and a good RPI. We just had to do the winning.”
Now JMU, which plays host to Elon on Saturday, appears comfortably on its way to the NCAA Tournament, particularly if it keeps winning at this pace. The Dukes seem to understand the constant communication is a key.
“In our work with (Dr. Robert Harmison) our sports psychologist, we started realizing it was real time communication and leadership in the moment,” Klaes said. “I think they’re backs were up against a wall as far as the season was concerned, so they just played and realized how good they are. So it’s been a great adjustment, but I think that’s what a good schedule does. You get battle tested and figure out what’s working and not working.”
