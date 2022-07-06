Growing up in Cameroon, Darold DeNgohe didn’t have football on his mind as a kid — at least not American football.
DeNgohe, who moved to the United States at nine years old, didn’t play on the gridiron at a young age.
Instead, he played what was popular in his home country: Soccer.
The young DeNgohe was a goalie in Cameroon and when he moved to the U.S., he quickly realized his physicality didn’t work with soccer, but there was another sport he could try.
“I was way too aggressive for it,” DeNgohe said. “I always had this aggressive side and when I found out about football, I felt like it was a great fit. And it was.”
He’s right. It was a good fit.
DeNgohe evolved into a three-star defensive lineman after playing football for just five seasons, picking it up in seventh grade. The highly-touted recruit committed to James Madison over Cincinnati on Monday afternoon, becoming the highest-ranked player in the Dukes’ upcoming high school class.
Although he is a force on the defensive front now, it wasn’t always that way. He started out as an offensive lineman in middle school before moving to linebacker then to defensive end and finally stuck at defensive tackle in high school.
When he got to La Salle College High School in Pennsylvania, he moved to the middle of the defensive front and when that happened, his game “skyrocketed through the roof,” according to Alexander Smith, the Explorers’ defensive line coach.
“It’s been one of the coolest things [to see.]” Smith said. “Seeing him grow from the skinny, little freshman kid that came in — he was tall, you could see he had the frame — but he had something other guys didn’t. He just had this dog mentality.”
There was a moment that it all clicked for Smith when he noticed DeNgohe was a special player. The team was doing one-on-one drills with the offensive and defensive linemen and DeNgohe went up against one of the Explorers’ top offensive tackles.
DeNgohe lined up in front of the All-Catholic player with confidence — enough confidence to talk smack. When it was time for the drill to start, DeNgohe ended up on his back.
Though he lost the drill, DeNgohe popped right back onto his feet, ready to go again. He was determined to beat the offensive lineman.
Smith said he’s seen other players want to give up after that’s happened to them, but DeNgohe was different. He continued to chirp at the offensive lineman and wanted to go at him again.
“When you have that kind of mentality and that kind of response to getting put on your butt and you’re excited and you want to keep going, you can’t coach that,” Smith said. “You’re born with that.”
“He’s like fire trapped in a bottle,” Smith added. “He just doesn’t stop.”
Now DeNgohe, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound recruit, is ready to bring his no-quit, aggressive attitude to the Dukes, something he said will fit in well in Harrisonburg.
“If you look at it, the way JMU plays defense is a very great style,” DeNgohe said. “They force a lot of sacks, TFLs, turnovers, something I want to be a part of. They’re aggressive up front and that just fits how my play style is.”
DeNgohe had offers from Northwestern, Temple and the Bearcats among others with interest from Penn State and Virginia Tech. Though there were multiple Power 5 teams in the mix for his services, DeNgohe said JMU was different when he visited.
It was more than just football in Harrisonburg, though, as DeNgohe said he was impressed by the entire school and the coaching staff.
“Everyone there was really great and nice,” DeNgohe said. “They care for me. I just felt more love at JMU than any other school.”
Not only was the well-rounded program something that stood out to DeNgohe, but also the move to the Sun Belt.
DeNgohe said he’s excited to be a part of history as the Dukes try to transition to the FBS in one season rather than two and is ready to help the purple and gold win bowl games in the near future.
“I loved how they want to compete, want to win, want to be the top dog already,” DeNgohe said. “That’s something that I can tag along with and I really like.”
