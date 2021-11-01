Ask anybody around the James Madison women’s basketball program about the most improved player on the Dukes roster and sophomore Steph Ouderkirk is the name that continually pops up.
“Steph has come a long way,” JMU senior guard Madison Green said. “Just the way she’s moving, I can just tell in her confidence. I’m really impressed with Steph.”
Ouderkirk and the Dukes are set to make an unofficial season debut Monday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center when Division II Shepherd visits for an exhibition. The contest will n put Ouderkirk and JMU against her former Spotswood High School teammate MacKenzie Freeze, who is in her second season with the Rams.
After averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman as a key role player, Ouderkirk seems poised to take on an even bigger role for the Dukes in 2021-22. Last season’s starting power forward, Rayne Tucker, transferred to Towson, potentially opening up playing time and Ouderkirk has been a standout in preseason scrimmages.
“For any freshman to sophomore, it’s getting in that physical shape,” Ouderkirk said. “I think I’m a lot more in shape. I can keep up better than I did last year and I’ve developed my mid-range game a little better. I have some more moves that make it easier for me to score at this level.”
A new weapon in Ouderkirk’s arsenal stands out, a step-back jumper that teammates have found difficult to defend. It’s a move JMU assistant coach Ian Caskill helped Tucker develop between her freshman and sophomore seasons and Ouderkirk spent the summer perfecting it.
“Coach Cask was the one who taught me that move and thought it would be a good move for me,” Ouderkirk said. “It worked pretty good, so I’m developing that and it’s been a help. It’s an effective move because you create so much space and I can really step back and shoot it over somebody, which really plays toward the kind of player I am. You don’t necessarily have to be the most athletic or the fastest player.”
But JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said it’s not a skill just anybody can develop.
“Steph’s is different,” O’Regan said. “And I don’t know how many people can do that. She goes off the wrong foot. It’s almost so awkward they can’t time up how to contest it.”
Ouderkirk will soon get an opportunity to put her work on display. Following the Shepherd exhibition, the Dukes open the regular season Nov. 9 against Virginia. Last season, Ouderkirk came off the bench and scored a career-high 10 points in a victory over the Cavaliers in Charlottesville.
She didn’t lack confidence even at that early point in her career, but the Rockingham County native is feeling even more comfortable on the court heading into this season.
“Freshman year especially you don’t know what to expect,” Ouderkirk said. “Now I’m going into it knowing what the league looks like and what an actual college game feels like. It’s a big difference. The confidence comes from knowing what you need to work on, not necessarily knowing that you are there, but you know where you need to go.”
