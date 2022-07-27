NEW ORLEANS — During Coastal Carolina’s practices for the past three seasons, nose tackle Jerrod Clark would line up across from offensive lineman Isaac Owusu-Appiah in drills.
The two had a friendly relationship while Owusu-Appiah was in Conway, S.C., joking while standing on the sidelines and in the locker room, but when the drill started, it was all business.
“As soon as we stepped onto the field and it’s a live rep, there’s no friends and we both understood that,” Clark said. “Once the play was over, it was, ‘All right good job, next one.’”
Now Clark will have an opportunity to put his hand in the dirt across from Owusu-Appiah, who transferred to James Madison in December, when the Chanticleers travel to Harrisonburg for the regular season finale.
Owusu-Appiah appeared in 26 games with Coastal Carolina over three seasons, including all 13 contests last fall. He was also a part of the Chanticleers’ offensive line that led the country in third down and pass efficiency ratings last season.
Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell called Owusu-Appiah “selfless” and “a team player.”
“He’ll find a way to play and contribute and be a good citizen,” Chadwell said. “I think that was a good pickup for them and I’m excited for him”
On the offensive front, Owusu-Appiah’s 6-foot-3, 313-pound frame was something that Coastal Carolina star quarterback Grayson McCall said the offensive lineman adds to JMU's line.
“When you look at him, you can see what he brings,” McCall said. “A lot of power. He’s got the footwork, he can really do it all.”
McCall also said Owusu-Appiah will be “tremendous” in the run game for the Dukes and he will continue to improve on the line each week.
Though they went up against one another at practice wearing teal, Clark said his relationship with Owusu-Appiah off the field helped them push each other on the field.
As the Chanticleers and Dukes get ready for the upcoming fall, Clark said that going up against Owusu-Appiah is something that he’s looking forward to.
“It’s going to be fun because he’s probably hyped up,” Clark said. “I know he’s ready.”
