When he was in high school, freshman defensive lineman Tyrique Tucker would talk to his older brother, Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, on the phone a few times a week.
Tucker-Dorsey, an All-American linebacker for James Madison, was checking in with his brother to see how high school football was going at Lake Taylor in Norfolk.
The frequent phone calls, however, also served as a way to push Tucker to become a better player, according to longtime Lake Taylor football coach Hank Sawyer.
“He demanded that he be a good player,” Sawyer said. “I kind of knew something was special back then.”
Tucker became a standout two-way player for Sawyer, helping Lake Taylor to a state championship in his junior season. During the title-winning season, Tucker posted 87 tackles, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.
Throughout Tucker’s high school career, Sawyer asked him if he wanted to follow in Tucker-Dorsey’s footsteps to JMU. He said he wanted to, but it was a double-edged sword.
“He said yes and no because the yes part was because of his brother and the no part was ‘he’s gonna be really, really hard on me coach,’” Sawyer recalled. “ I said, ‘That’s fine.’ He knew what he was getting himself into and he knows the kind of brother that he has. Not just as a good player, but as a leader.”
The 6-foot-1-inch, 307-pound defensive lineman committed to play at JMU over the summer, helping solidify the question from his high school coach, as well as get to be a part of the team he’s watched his brother play for the past few years.
Tucker told the Daily News-Record in June that he was “elated” at the opportunity to play on the same team as his older brother.
Tucker played at Life Christian Academy in Chesterfield, Va., last season before enrolling early at JMU this semester, joining the team for spring practices.
Since Tucker’s a Duke now, it’s the first time that Tucker-Dorsey and Tucker have been competing to play on the same defense. Their high school careers overlapped, but Tucker was a freshman playing on JV, while Tucker-Dorsey was a varsity standout.
“It’s still early, but it’s kind of surreal to see him out there playing college football on the same team,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “I feel like it’s different this time because we’re actually on the same team. ... We’re playing together for real.”
The brothers talk every day, according to Tucker-Dorsey, but he said he doesn’t have to tell him much about football, since Tucker knows what he needs to do.
Though Tucker-Dorsey said he doesn’t have to say much to his younger brother, Sawyer thinks having him out there will help Tucker adjust to the college level.
“Some things that a lot of freshmen go through, Tyrique won’t have to go through because his brother will help him out,” Sawyer said. “His brother will also demand perfection from [Tyrique]. It’s kind of like having a coach in your ear all the time.”
Tucker-Dorsey said the goal is to get Tucker on the field early in his JMU career, so the two can play meaningful downs together for the Dukes this coming season.
Tucker helps strengthen and adds depth to the Dukes’ defensive line, joining the likes of redshirt junior Tony Thurston, redshirt senior Jamare Edwards and others on the defensive front.
When the time comes for Tucker to take the field for the Dukes, Tucker-Dorsey is confident he’s going to make an impact.
“He’s definitely going to be a player for us,” Tucker-Dorsey said of his younger brother, “I can guarantee that.”
