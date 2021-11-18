Coaches always say the next game is the biggest of the year. But recent events might have truly made James Madison’s Friday-night tilt with rival George Mason the marquee game on the Dukes’ schedule.
The Patriots will make their first visit to JMU’s new Atlantic Union Bank Center fresh off a victory Wednesday night at No. 20 Maryland. First-year Mason coach Kim English has his team off to an impressive 4-0 start and his first of the decades-old rivalry with JMU will feature a battle of unbeatens after the Dukes (3-0) rallied to knock off Eastern Kentucky on the road Tuesday.
For his part, English tried to keep his group on an even keel after pulling off an upset that’s sure to send some shock waves around the Washington DC area.
“I know it’s the first time George Mason ever beat Maryland and all that stuff, but it’s a quality road win for us,” English told reporters after Wednesday’s game. “We didn’t prepare for Maryland any differently than we did Stony Brook, Penn, Morgan State. Our standard is our standard. I’m really proud of our guys. It keeps us on track with our goals.”
George Mason leads the all-time series, which began during the 1969-70 season, 48-47 after winning the past four meetings. Though both coaching staffs have changed since the Dukes and Patriots last met during the 2019-20 season, recent games have included some tense moments between the former Colonial Athletic Association rivals.
Upon English’s arrival in Fairfax, the Patriots got a huge boost in the transfer portal. D’Shawn Schwartz (Colorado), Davonte Gaines (Tennessee) and Devon Cooper (Morehead State) are each averaging between 11.3 and 17.5 points per game.
But returning junior forward Josh Oduro has also taken his game to the next level, averaging 17.5 points 5.3 rebounds and two blocked shots per game.
JMU has also had transfer-portal success under second-year coach Mark Byington. The Dukes have six players averaging between 9.3 and 13 points per game, but the team’s three leading scorers — Jalen Hodge, Charles Falden and Vado Morse — each transferred to JMU after Byington took over the program.
The Atlantic Union Bank Center should provide a raucous atmosphere, even as students begin their Thanksgiving break this weekend. The Dukes drew more than 5,000 fans last Saturday with a few thousand more attending JMU’s road football game at William & Mary at the same time.
This weekend, JMU is home for both hoops and football, bringing the possibility of the largest crowd in the 8,500-seat arena’s young history. After seeing the student section packed for the first two games at home, the Dukes are hoping for a significant turnout from those hanging around town.
“Our student section is incredible,” Byington said. “We had times in the (Old Dominion) game when things weren’t good for us. I felt like they kind of kept our spirits up and kept us going and motivated.”
Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game is available to stream live on FloSports and will be televised on NBC Sports Washington+.
