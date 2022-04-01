James Madison women’s lacrosse attacker Isabella Peterson was named to the Tewaaraton Award women’s watch list, the organization announced on Friday.
Peterson joins Dukes goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, who joined the list in February.
The redshirt sophomore has 40 goals through JMU’s first 11 games, which ranks 11th nationally. She leads the Colonial Athletic Association in goals per game, points per game and shots per game. She has 16 goals in her last three games.
Peterson has helped the Dukes get out of an early-season funk and win four straight to move to 7-4 on the season, ranking No. 12 in the latest national poll.
The Tewaaraton Award Ceremony will be held in Washington on June 2, and will be comprised of five men’s and five women’s finalists from across the country.
