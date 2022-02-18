Two years ago, before the 2020 softball season was cut short after just 19 games, it appeared James Madison had its catcher of the future in Emily Phillips.
Then a true freshman from Chesapeake, Phillips started every game behind the plate for the Dukes and was nearly flawless defensively, throwing out five baserunners before the season was abruptly canceled. At the plate, she flashed some power with two home runs and seven RBI in 42 at-bats.
But a year later, as JMU was cruising through a dominant, one-loss regular season on the way to the program’s first Women’s College World Series appearance, Lauren Bernett had established herself as the Dukes’ top catcher.
Phillips still saw plenty of playing time, starting 18 games and serving as a key bat off the bench while playing both catcher and first base at times. Now, about to start year three in the program, Phillips is once again taking on a new role and is expected to start in right field when JMU opens the season today in Charlotte.
“Emily is going to be our backup catcher as well, and she can play at first and third,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “That’s exciting. Players just want to play. You want players who will just give everything they’ve got to be on the field.”
JMU won’t have many of the faces that became famous last June as the Dukes made their run to Oklahoma City. But the expectations to remain a factor on the national scene haven’t changed and Phillips is one of the players back for JMU after making an impact in the postseason.
In fact, JMU’s run might have ended in the regional round if not for a key RBI single against Liberty. Now, she embodies what coach Loren LaPorte is looking for from the 2022 Dukes. Very few players have secured a role on this team, and LaPorte expects versatility from the entire roster.
“I think our whole team is full of utilities,” LaPorte said. “Just trying to get them to learn positions really well, not just one position. It’s challenging, especially at a high level.”
That Phillips, a player who qualifies as a seasoned veteran and postseason heroine despite having three seasons of eligibility remaining, is willing to embrace a new position once again sets an example for the rest of the team.
“I was actually in left most of the fall,” Phillips said. “But when [LaPorte] was coaching the right fielders, I was listening. That’s how I learned that position — just paying attention even though they’re not directly talking to you in practice. You can learn every position.”
Phillips, who hit .268 with three homers and 21 RBI in 2021, is just eager to get the season started, whether that means playing catcher, first or in the outfield.
“My biggest thing is I want to play wherever it’s going to help the team the most,” Phillips said. “I don’t care where I play. As long as I’m in that starting nine, I’m going to do whatever I can. Hopefully the younger ones can see it doesn’t matter what you’re listed as, you’re going to contribute in any way you can.”
