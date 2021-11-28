James Madison picked up a major addition Sunday when Pittsburgh transfer running back AJ Davis announced he had committed to the Dukes.
Davis, a former four-star recruit from Lakeland, Fla., was a significant contributor in the backfield for the Panthers between 2017 and 2020. He started eight games in 2019, rushing for a team-high 530 yards to go along with 23 catches for 269 yards.
But Davis saw his playing time decrease in 2020, making just one start. He returned to Pitt with an extra year of eligibility thanks to COVID-19, but entered the transfer portal in October after getting just two carries in three games. Having only played in three games in 2021 he's able to redshirt and come to JMU as a super senior transfer.
He'll join what could be a loaded backfield for the Dukes in 2022. All-American Percy Agyei-Obese missed most of this season with an injury, but decided to return to JMU rather than enter the NFL Draft. Latrele Palmer and Solomon Vanhorse, who have been JMU's top running backs this season in Agyei-Obese's absence, each have three years of eligibility remaining.
Redshirt freshmen Kealon Black and Austin Douglas are among others who could also return and challenge for playing time as the Dukes begin the transition from FCS to FBS and the Sun Belt Conference next season.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Men’s Basketball
Marymount 67, Eastern Mennonite 55: Mark Burkholder had his first double-double of the season, but it wasn’t enough for Eastern Mennonite in a 67-55 non-conference road loss to Marymount on Sunday.
Chris Simmons added nine points and nine boards for the Royals (2-3) while Aviwe Mahlong, an Eastern Mennonite School graduate, had eight points and Tim Jones added eight points and five assists.
EMU also got strong outings off the bench from DaiJordan Brown with seven points and three assists, Michael Watlington with five rebounds and Mizz Nyagwegwe with five points and a trio of boards.
Eastern Mennonite 26 29 — 55
Marymount 28 39 — 67
EASTERN MENNONITE (55) — Burkholder 5 3-3 14, Simmons 4 1-3 10, Swingler 0 0-0 0, Mahlong 3 0-0 8, Jones 4 0-3 8, Davis 0 2-2 2, Nyagwegwe 2 0-0 5, Alexander 1 0-0 2, Watlington 0 0-0 0, Brown 2 2-2 7. Totals 21 8-13 55.
MARYMOUNT (67) — Stern 1 2-3 4, Cooper 3 2-2 8, Clifton 2 1-2 5, Hockenberry 3 4-6 10, Brown 6 1-2 14, Rivas 2 0-2 6, Reaves 5 6-7 16, Stubbs 0 2-2 2, Farrelly 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 18-26 67.
3-Point Goals — Eastern Mennonite 5 (Mahlong 2, Burkholder, Nyagwegwe, Brown), Marymount 3 (Rivas 2, Brown).
Wilson 78, Bridgewater 69: Freshman point guard Rashod Smith continued to shine with 17 points, but Bridgewater’s late rally came up short in a 78-69 non-conference road loss to Wilson on Sunday.
Smith finished 8-of-16 from the field to lead the Eagles (2-4) in scoring while also adding five rebounds and five assists. Andy Pack, meanwhile, had 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.
Also chipping in for BC was Alex Topper, who had eight points and seven boards while former Eastern Mennonite School standout Zach Hatter had a pair of 3s and Liam Caswell added six points of his own.
Bridgewater 28 41 — 69
Wilson 33 45 — 78
BRIDGEWATER (69) — Smith 8 1-2, 17, Hatter 2 0-0 6, Ayala 2 0-0 5, Blount 0 0-0 0, Ciccone 2 0-0 5, Topper 3 2-2 8, Pack 5 5-7 16, Caswell 3 0-1 6, Dunlap 0 0-0 0, Oates 0 0-0 0, Hodge 3 0-0 6. Totals 28 8-12 69.
WILSON (78) — Dowtin 0 5-6 5, Thomas 6 2-3 14, Godwin Jr. 5 1-4 12, Johnson 0 3-4 3, Desruisseau 3 0-0 6, Miles 0 3-4 3, Dickson 0 0-0 0, Royal 1 0-0 2, Bussey 15 3-4 33. Totals 30 17-25 78.
3-Point Goals — Bridgewater 5 (Hatter 2, Ayala, Ciccone, Pack), Wilson 1 (Godwin Jr.).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.