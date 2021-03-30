This time next week fewer Colonial Athletic Association squads will still have their dreams of reaching the FCS postseason intact.
Six of the seven teams who currently have reasonable paths toward the spring playoffs meet this weekend.
In some cases, these contests will serve as elimination games.
“I think our guys know what’s at stake,” James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said. “Every week is a playoff game and it’s win or go home. That’s what I’m going to tell ‘em.”
Cignetti’s top-ranked Dukes (4-0, 2-0 CAA) travel to face No. 15 Richmond (3-0, 3-0 CAA) at Robins Stadium in CAA South Division action. The loser takes a back seat in the standings to the other with no more head-to-head contests currently scheduled, though, JMU and UR could play a make-up game on April 17 if both schools agree to it.
In the North Division, Maine (2-1, 2-1 CAA) hosts No. 16 Villanova (1-1, 1-1 CAA) while New Hampshire (0-1, 0-1 CAA) is expected to return after two coronavirus postponements to meet No. 22 Rhode Island (2-1, 2-1 CAA) in Kingston, R.I.
“So this is a very, very good football team we’re playing,” Maine coach Nick Charlton said of his team’s matchup with Villanova. “Got a lot of respect for these guys. We’re definitely up for the challenge, but it’ll be a quality opponent to go against.”
A loss for New Hampshire, means the Wildcats would be unable to finish above .500 this campaign since there’s no room for them to reschedule one of their missed games. Maine, Villanova and Rhode Island each already have a loss. Another setback for any of those teams probably moves them from on the bubble to off the wrong side of it.
There are less postseason berths this spring, because the FCS reduced the number of participants from 24 to 16 for the abbreviated season.
The CAA will get one automatic qualifier, which at this point No. 8 Delaware (3-0, 3-0 CAA) has the inside track for. If the North Division-leading Blue Hens get the rest of their games in and finish unblemished, they’d get the nod over an unbeaten JMU because they would have played more conference games than the Dukes. JMU should have no problem securing an at-large bid if it wins the CAA South, but it’s unclear whether or not the league would get an additional at-large selection this year. At-large bids have also been reduced – from the usual 14 to six.
Fundamentals Pay Off For Hens
Delaware leads the CAA in turnover margin by a lot. The Blue Hens are plus-five and the next closest is Villanova, which is plus-one.
UD has racked up six fumble recoveries and three interceptions through three games, and coach Danny Rocco said it’s a product of the way his program approached preseason practice.
“We spent more time doing basic, fundamental drills than I’ve probably done in the last 13 or 14 years as a head coach,” Rocco said. “Some of it was because we weren’t allowed do some other things. You weren’t able to go 11 on 11, so we really got back to basic fundamentals.”
The six fumble recoveries are by six different players and sophomore linebacker Joe Zubillaga had an interception in each of the Blue Hens’ last two wins. Senior linebacker Dae’Lun Darien has the other interception.
“We did not scrimmage one snap during the course of our camp,” Rocco said. “We went into the [season-opening game against] Maine having not tackled anybody and we tackled very well in the game, but I think the reason for that was because of all the additional time we spent on these drills.
“Part of that circuit is a ball-disruption circuit and a mentality,” he continued. “And before you can talk about ball disruption, you’ve got to talk about ball awareness and that’s where a lot of young players miss out. They’re not aware of where the ball is and in order to be able to attack the ball or disrupt the ball, they’ve got to be ball-aware. I think we’ve got some battle-tested veteran players that recognize once they have the tackle secure, there’s more they can do and they’re really going after that football.”
Tippett Finds New Home
Towson’s loss was Rhode Island’s gain as the Rams have benefited from ex-Tigers safety Coby Tippett transferring into their program.
Tippett has tallied 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass breakup and a CAA-best three interceptions so far.
“He’s a good, solid player that’s been able to go ahead and get his hands on some balls,” Rhode Island coach Jim Fleming said. “He’s productive in terms of making tackles. He’s a big piece of what we do in the secondary and within our defense. And there’s a good team component and attitude for him, but he’s a good player and we’re thrilled to have him.”
The 5-foot-11 senior is also serving as a punt returner for the Rams. Tippett is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Andre Tippett.
Towson opted out of the spring season.
