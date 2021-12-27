As James Madison prepares to eventually resume its season after what turned into a multi-week break, the Dukes could be working more full-court defense into their repertoire as conference play looms.
JMU (9-2) had developed a reputation for intense defense during its best start in 35 years, but the Dukes didn’t make a habit of picking up full court during the first eight games. That changed when JMU found itself trailing at halftime against both Eastern Mennonite and Radford. The second-half turnarounds were spurred by a man-to-man press and various trapping schemes that led to turnovers and easy buckets.
“When we hopped in the press, it shook them up a little bit,” junior forward Julien Wooden said after the Radford game. “We got some turnovers and some easy points and I think that got us going and the crowd.”
The Dukes were supposed to take that pressure defense to Penn on Tuesday, but that game was canceled Monday afternoon after the Dukes experienced positive COVID-19 tests upon a return from Christmas break.
It marks the second consecutive scheduled game called off for JMU after a Dec. 21 game at Morgan State was canceled because of COVID-19 issues among the Bears. JMU coach Mark Byington said he hopes the Dukes will be ready to play Dec. 31 at Towson, but could have a limited roster if so.
But the success JMU saw with the press in the pre-Christmas games might cause second-year JMU coach Mark Byington to use it more often when the Dukes do finally play again.
“We want to get our guys going by playing hard, so we extended our defense and were pressing,” Byington said about the Radford comeback. “It’s a different way our defense kind of led us to the win as opposed to some of the previous times. Myself and [assistant coach Andrew] Wilson, we talked that we had to give our guys energy. We thought we might trap ball screens and we thought we might press.”
With the Dukes routinely going 10 players deep in the rotation, they can send defensive pressure in waves.
Radford turned it over 18 times when it visited Harrisonburg on Dec. 11, with 14 of those coming over an 11-minute stretch early in the second half when JMU turned a double-digit deficit into a comfortable nine-point victory.
For JMU, turning defensive pressure into easy baskets and crowd-pleasing dunks just generates more juice to bring to the defensive possessions.
“We definitely picked our energy up and it showed during the press,” JMU forward Alonzo Sule said. “We stick to what we know. I felt like it brought a lot of energy and we fed off that energy and kept building and building off it.”
It also doesn’t hurt that the Dukes’ first group of players off the bench seem to thrive in the full-court sets and cause disruptions when they enter the game. Guards Terell Strickland and Tyree Ihenacho each enjoy pressuring the ball handlers while Sule has been on the receiving end of multiple transition dunks.
“Our second group with Alonzo, Terell and Tyree, they get our whole team going,” Byington said. “The defense can feed into offense. We just started playing hard and the next thing you know everything is kind of clicking.”
