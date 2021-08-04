For a lot of freshmen entering college basketball this season, joining a new program is a leap of faith among the players and coaches, who went more than a year with in-person recruiting banned by the NCAA thanks to COVID-19.
But new James Madison guard Devon Savage had a close tie to the Dukes' coaching staff long before the pandemic began, and that relationship with assistant coach Xavier Joyner made the unorthodox recruiting process much easier.
Now Savage, a guard from Washington D.C., has arrived at JMU and made an impression during his first summer of offseason work.
“He’s been impressive, and again it was a guy I didn’t get to see in person,” second-year JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Luckily, Xavier Joyner saw him a lot in person before we were not allowed to go out. He saw him when he was younger and kind of had a feel for him. But even from what we saw on tape maybe a year ago, he’s made major improvements.”
Joyner joined the JMU staff last year after a stint as an assistant at Mount St. Mary’s. Before that, he worked as a coach for the DC area’s Team Takeover grassroots program and as head coach at Prince George’s Community College in Maryland, getting to know the Savage family in the process.
Joyner coached Savage’s brother Deon and then worked closely with Devon, whose scholarship offers included George Washington, LaSalle, Towson and Stony Brook before choosing the Dukes, on Team Takeover.
“Coach X, he’s known me for some time now since I was young,” Savage said. “So he’s known me most of my life. He was the main guy who recruited me to JMU. He was a big factor why I came here and I trusted what he and the other coaches said I brought to the program.”
Among the things he brings is good size for a wing guard. At 6-foot-4 with long arms, Byington said Savage, listed at 190 pounds, hit the weight room and gained nine pounds in his first month on campus.
While he’s probably mostly a perimeter player, Byington said Savage has potential to earn some minutes at a forward spot when the Dukes go smaller and stretch the floor.
“The fact that he’s been able to dribble better and make decisions better, it gives him an option to play different positions,” Byington said. “His skill set has shown he can get on the floor and play multiple positions. He can play the two, three or four for us. He really shoots the ball well and he’s more athletic than we thought. You can tell he’s been coached. He picks up things extremely quick and if guys can do that and are talented they can get on the floor as freshmen. He’s shown he’s got an intelligence to be coached and he’s gotten better since he got here.”
Savage said that as he’s adjusted to every aspect of practice moving at a faster pace, he’s feeling more comfortable among what is largely a veteran group at JMU.
“I was looking for something where I could get stronger and faster and play at a different pace with much better guys developed at basketball,” Savage said. “I try to bring intensity on both sides of the floor, not just offense, but defense as well. I’m just trying to do my best part on both ends of the floor. There have been some times when I rush and I tend to make mistakes, but if I just play hard and let the game come to me I’ll be straight.”
