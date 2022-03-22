Mike Greene was set to play in the Hula Bowl, a collegiate all star game in January, but he caught COVID-19 around Christmas, forcing him to miss the event.
The former James Madison defensive lineman lost out on an opportunity to play alongside some of the top FBS and FCS players in the country with NFL scouts watching, but that didn’t discourage Greene.
“It was stressful, but you just gotta take the blows as they come,” Greene said. “It doesn’t really matter if you don’t go to the all-star game or combine. What matters is getting on a team and making the 53-man roster.”
Greene and 10 other JMU players will take part in the team’s annual pro day in front of NFL scouts on Wednesday morning at the Plecker Athletic Performance Center and Bridgeforth Stadium.
Joining Greene in the pro day are quarterback Cole Johnson, running back Lorenzo Bryant Jr., offensive lineman Liam Fornadel, defensive lineman Bryce Carter, kicker Ethan Ratke and defensive backs Taurus Carroll, Wayne Davis, MJ Hampton, Jalen Phelps and Greg Ross.
The pro day is an event that these players have been training for over the past two months, working to showcase their talent in front of prospective professional teams. For Greene, it’s an opportunity to show the scouts his abilities that he would have been able to display at the Hula Bowl.
Greene spent his training in New Jersey, working on his speed and refining his technique in positional drills.
The biggest thing that changed for Greene during his training was his body. He said the facility he trained at he ate meals that were prepared for him and all he had to do was microwave it.
“I've watched my body change so much in just two months, more than it's changed in a long time just because of the food that I've put in my body,” Greene said. “That’s basically been my life this whole time, just training and eating.”
Greene isn’t the only Duke who left the state to train for the pro day. Johnson, JMU’s record-setting quarterback, trained in Indianapolis for six weeks, working on his footwork, especially under center.
Johnson was able to receive some feedback from NFL scouts at the Tropical Bowl in Orlando, Fla., where he threw two touchdown passes in the game.
Even though he played in front of scouts then, Johnson said the pro day is “pretty big for me.”
“I was hoping to get an invite to the combine, so this is kind of like my one shot to show the scouts my arm talent and my physical tools,” Johnson said. “I think the ability to show off my ability to throw from different angles and platforms and have really good footwork will be major to show the scouts.”
Johnson will have some familiar faces running routes during the pro day as Dylan Stapleton, Riley Stapleton and Ishmeal Hyman are returning to Harrisonburg for the day.
It worked out perfectly, as Johnson put it, that the Stapletons asked JMU coach Curt Cignetti if they could work their way into the pro day. Johnson was looking for receivers and wasn’t sure if he’d be able to use any current JMU wideouts, but when the Stapletons and Hyman asked, it was a good fit.
“I was getting kind of nervous of who I was going to throw to, but I think I’ll have a good group out there,” Johnson said.
The Stapletons are taking advantage of the opportunity to catch passes in front of NFL scouts since their pro day in 2020 was canceled due to the pandemic. Hyman played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019 and is flying in to work out in front of the scouts, trying to return to the NFL.
Bryant is the only offensive skill position player from last season’s team participating in the full pro day and will run routes for Johnson. Alex Miller, JMU’s field goal holder and wide receiver last season, will also catch passes from Johnson.
The kicker Miller held for at JMU, Ratke, is also participating in the Dukes’ pro day.
Ratke said he’s been working on kicking field goals and kickoffs leading up to Wednesday. The Mechanicsville, Va., native finished his career as the NCAA all-time leader in field goals (101) and scoring by a kicker (542).
“I'm trying to just think of it as any other time I come out here kicking field goals,” Ratke said. “I'm trying to think about it like that and not put too much pressure on myself on any kick.”
Ratke last did kickoffs consistently for the Dukes in 2017, his freshman season, averaging 60.5 yards a kick. Since that season, he has kicked just one.
The pro day is an opportunity for NFL scouts to see Ratke kick up close and he hopes it could lead to eventually being signed by a team.
“It’s definitely really important,” Ratke said of the pro day. “I want to do everything I can to impress the scouts.”
