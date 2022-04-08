Each day at James Madison’s spring practices, the Dukes’ quarterbacks are one of the first position groups on the field at Bridgeforth Stadium running through drills, donning their black non-contact jerseys.
The quartet of quarterbacks — graduate student Todd Centeio, redshirt freshman Billy Atkins, redshirt freshman Chase Hart and true freshman Alonza Barnett III — first work on their footwork before moving into practicing snaps with their centers and then transition into throwing.
All eyes are on the quarterbacks as the Dukes are in the thick of a quarterback battle, highlighted by Centeio and Atkins, with JMU looking to replace Cole Johnson as he sets his sights on the NFL Draft.
Centeio, a Colorado State transfer, is the only quarterback on the roster with starting experience, doing so with the Rams and at Temple.
The West Palm Beach, Fla., native played in 12 games last season at Colorado State, completing 60 percent of his passes, recording almost 3,000 yards through the air. In his penultimate game with the Rams, Centeio lit up the opposing defense, throwing for 527 yards and five touchdowns against Hawaii.
Atkins played in parts of four games last season with the Dukes, completing 9-of-14 attempts for 71 yards and two scores.
The two quarterbacks are trading reps with the first unit, alternating every other day on the field. First, it was Atkins who got time with the No. 1 group, then it was Centeio. Since the first day, they’ve evenly traded time with the top offense.
Barnett, who enrolled early at JMU this spring, has been mainly working with the third group in practice, but JMU coach Curt Cignetti said he’s trying to get the freshman as much time as he can on the field in practice.
The Dukes aren’t slowing down the installation of the offense as the quarterback competition goes on, Cignetti said. He added that the signal-callers have made progress, but have also made a few mistakes at times, too.
“They’re seeing a lot of blitzes, a lot of different coverages, a lot of different looks,” Cignetti said. “We’re throwing a lot of different plays at them in the pass game just so they can get a dose of it.”
Since the beginning of camp, Cignetti’s been looking for “clear separation” between the two quarterbacks to make his decision, but he said he didn’t want to rush the choice either.
Cignetti defined clear separation as, “it’s pretty obvious to everybody watching practice or if it was a game to every fan in the stands.”
Soon after Centeio arrived on campus, he helped organize throwing sessions with the wide receivers, redshirt senior wideout Kris Thornton said.
Thornton added that Centeio is trying to become a leader in the locker room within the offense, while noting Atkins’ high football IQ.
“Right now we’re just trying to get reps, build chemistry and no one knows who’s going to be the starting quarterback,” Thornton said. “So just build chemistry with all of them as much as we can.”
On the flip side, JMU’s defense has been able to get a good look at the quarterbacks when the team puts both units on the field during the second half of practice.
Dukes’ All-American linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey noticed Centeio’s ability to run if there’s nothing open down the field.
“[Centeio can] pull it down and he’ll make you miss, but he can also throw that ball. He can sling it, too,” Tucker-Dorsey said. “Billy and Alonza, I think they really have a lot of potential. They’re still young, still learning a new offense, so we’ll see how it goes.”
No matter who wins the starting job, Cignetti doesn’t think it will be an issue to keep the backups motivated on the sideline.
“He’s one play away from playing,” Cignetti said. “Those guys gotta be ready to go. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue because we’ve got one older one and two younger ones that both got great futures. It’ll work out.”
