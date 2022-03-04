It wasn’t the start graduate right-handed pitcher Justin Showalter wanted.
Quinnipiac started with four-straight singles and a hit batter to take an early two-run lead. The Dukes were able to respond with a redshirt junior third baseman Trevon Dabney home run and a sacrifice fly from redshirt junior first baseman Kyle Novak to tie the game, but the Bobcats weren’t done yet.
Timely hitting from Quinnipiac batters — a triple, two infield singles and a pair of errors — broke the game open in the second, scoring four runs, and didn’t look back.
The Bobcats edged the Dukes 8-2 on Friday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in the weekend series opener, snapping James Madison’s six-game winning streak.
The Dukes entered the game averaging 13.6 runs a game during the winning streak, but were held to the fewest number of runs since falling to No. 11 Florida State on Feb. 19.
“They came out and they were swinging it and kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit,” Dabney said. “We knew we had an opportunity to put up a spot. That’s what we did in the first inning and it just didn’t carry over throughout the rest of the game.”
Showalter only lasted 1.2 innings, giving up eight hits — seven singles — struck out one on 51 pitches.
The JMU bullpen was able to take control of the game, combining to only allow four hits, keeping Quinnipiac off the scoreboard until the sixth inning.
Graduate left-handed pitcher Anthony Piccolino pitched in relief of Showalter and settled things down, tossing 1.2 innings, while striking out a trio.
“He really did what he’s always done the last couple years. He just throws a lot of strikes, keeps hitters off balance,” JMU associate head coach and pitching coach Jimmy Jacskon said. “Him being able to get in on right-handed batters, it’s a completely different look than Justin.”
At the tail end of the game, sophomore right-handed pitcher Nick Hammer threw lights out, tossing three innings, allowing one hit, while striking out five.
It was Hammer’s fourth appearance of the season, but this time in a close game, rather than pitching with a large lead like the Dukes have in the last six games.
“This was finally a chance to go to [Hammer] to see what he could do in a real game,” Jackson said. “He, like three or four other guys, showed they could do it in intersquads. We just haven’t really had a chance to see it in a real game.”
JMU preseason All-American outfielder Chase DeLauter exited the game in the second inning after crashing hard into the left center field wall, pursuing a fly ball. In the first inning, the redshirt sophomore was hit in the batting helmet at the plate, but was checked and stayed in.
Freshman outfielder Bryce Suters, a Broadway graduate, took over for DeLauter in center and had a career day at the plate.
“Those are big shoes to fill,” Suters said of replacing DeLauter. “I know if I play my game, everything will come.”
Suters had to get ready to enter the game on the fly, but was able to settle in quickly.
The Broadway, Va., native followed up his first-career hit on Tuesday against VMI with a 3-for-4 day against the Bobcats.
“It’s really unreal to tell you the truth,” Suters said. “I’ve always dreamed about this, playing college baseball at JMU. To have the week that I’ve had so far, it’s really fun.”
Quinnipiac 240 002 000 8 12 0
James Madison 200 000 000 2 7 2
Garcia, Hagan, Ambrosino and O’Connor. Showalter, Piccilino, Kleinfelter, Culkin, Hammer and Schiavone. W – Garcia (1-2). L — Showalter (1-2). HR – J: Dabney, first inning, none on.
