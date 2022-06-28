Longtime James Madison hitting coach Alex Guerra will be the new head baseball coach at Radford, the school announced Tuesday morning.
Guerra, who spent seven seasons on the Dukes’ coaching staff, will get his first taste of being a head coach with the Highlanders, his alma mater.
“For the past 7 years Harrisonburg has been my home,” Guerra wrote in a Tweet shortly after the announcement. “Having the opportunity to work at JMU has meant so much to me. JMU is filled with amazing coaches, administrators and student athletes. It has been a blessing working with them.”
The Wantagh, N.Y., native served as the Dukes’ recruiting coordinator in addition to his duties as hitting coach. He helped develop standout JMU outfielder Chase DeLauter and infielder Fox Semones during his time with the purple and gold.
Now, he’s set to lead the Highlander baseball program, which posted a 15-33 record this past spring.
“Alex was an outstanding baseball player, a great leader, and a wonderful teammate during his time here at Radford,” said Robert Lineburg, Radford’s athletic director, in a statement. “He also spent time here as an assistant coach where his work ethic and passion helped Radford Baseball achieve some of the best seasons in school history. He will bring that same energy and work ethic as the head coach and we look forward to Alex leading the Highlanders to great success.”
Guerra previously worked at Radford as an assistant in 2013 before joining Marlin Ikenberry’s staff when he was hired in Harrisonburg in 2017. While playing at Radford, Guerra hit .311 with 94 RBIs and 11 home runs in two seasons.
