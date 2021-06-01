James Madison senior kicker Ethan Ratke and freshman defensive lineman James Carpenter earned individual honors from the Virginia Sports Information Directors as part of the organization’s Tuesday unveiling of its 2020-21 University Division all-state football squad.
The team is picked from all of the state’s FBS and FCS programs.
Ratke was voted Special Teams Player of the Year and Carpenter was named Defensive Rookie of the Year. Ratke, an All-American by multiple outlets also, made all 14 of his field-goal tries and all 31 of his extra-point attempts this spring. Carpenter earned a starting role and tallied 21 tackles to go along with five tackles for loss, two sacks and an interception.
Ratke was one of nine JMU players to be voted a first-team all-state choice along with running back Percy Agyei-Obese, wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., offensive linemen Raymond Gillespie and Truvell Wilson, defensive lineman Mike Greene, cornerback Wesley McCormick, punter Harry O’Kelly and long snapper Kyle Davis.
Dukes running back Jawon Hamilton, wide receiver Kris Thornton, cornerback Greg Ross and safety MJ Hampton were named to the second team.
Other individual awards went to Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (Offensive Player of the Year), VMI linebacker Stone Snyder (Defensive Player of the Year), VMI quarterback Seth Morgan (Offensive Rookie of the Year) and VMI coach Scott Wachenheim (Coach of the Year).
In other local college news Tuesday:
Ex-JMU DL Commits To Towson
On Tuesday, former James Madison defensive lineman Mason Cholewa announced his decision via Twitter to commit to Towson. The move keeps the 6-foot-7, 305-pounder in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Cholewa spent this past spring with the Dukes after beginning his career with FBS Central Florida. Cholewa made 11 tackles and had one sack in his lone season with the Dukes.
Dukes Finish Ranked No. 12
James Madison women’s lacrosse ended the year ranked No. 12 in the final IWLCA Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday.
The Dukes went 12-5 and reached the second round of the NCAA tournament.
Lee Earns All-Region Honors
Eastern Mennonite senior outfielder Jaylon Lee was named to the D3Baseball.com All-South region team on Tuesday. This spring, he hit .372 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs for the Royals.
VBL-RCBL Exhibitions On Tap
It will be a meeting of the Valley Baseball League and the Rockingham County Baseball League with two exhibition games today.
On Tuesday, Woodstock River Bandits manager Mike Bocock said his team will have a workout Wednesday afternoon and then play five innings at Montezuma of the RCBL starting at 6:30 p.m. Bocock is the ex-commissioner of the County League.
After that five-inning practice contest, Woodstock will head to Clover Hill and play five innings against the Bucks. Bocock, a former Turner Ashby standout, said he has 10 pitchers available Wednesday and plans to use one per inning against the RCBL teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.