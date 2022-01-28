Ethan Ratke wasn’t sure if he would ever see the field.
He was the fourth-string kicker for the James Madison football team his freshman year and ended up redshirting. For Ratke, he didn’t know if he wanted to keep playing, but after some support from his family and teammates, he decided to stick it out.
It all came together the following season when the Dukes opened the year at East Carolina. They led by 20 late in the fourth quarter and Ratke was told if they scored again, he’d get to kick the extra point.
Sure enough, running back Marcus Marshall found a hole and sprinted down the field, gashing the Pirates for a 70-yard rushing touchdown. That opened the door for Ratke, who trotted out and nailed his first-career point after attempt.
“I remember kicking it and thinking ‘I could quit right now and feel totally happy,’” Ratke said. “I never even thought I’d get to do that, just kick one ball.”
Ratke took over as the Dukes' starting kicker later that season after Tyler Gray went down with an injury.
Fast forward five years later and Ratke may be the best kicker to ever take the field at James Madison, finishing his career as the NCAA’s all-time leader in career field goals (101) and scoring by a kicker (542).
The Mechanicsville, Va., native also holds the JMU and Colonial Athletic Association records for field goals in a game after hitting six against William and Mary on Nov. 13, the very game he broke both NCAA records.
“Money in the bank,” JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said of Ratke after his historic performance.
Ratke converted 86 percent of his career field goal attempts, but in his last two seasons he settled in and became almost automatic, making all 14 attempts in the COVID-shortned spring season and only missing three this past season.
Ratke has been working out with Dan Orner, a kicking and punting coach who’s trained various NFL and Division I kickers including the Washington Football Team’s Joey Slye and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop, for the past year.
“You’re looking at one of the most accurate guys in the history of college football,” Orner said. “He plays in a tough, wind-prone area and I don't think enough folks realize the weather conditions, the wind conditions and then how hard it is to be 28-of-32 for the last four years of his college career.”
Orner said he hasn’t had to make any major changes to Ratke’s kicking style, just minor things like adding power to his kicks.
One thing that sticks out about Ratke to Orner, who’s been coaching kickers and punters for 15 years? His work ethic.
“It's humbling to be around guys like him that are as good as he was and is and still want to get better,” Orner said. “I wish I had more guys like him, you know?”
As his JMU career ends, Ratke’s next path is just beginning. Ratke has his sights set on the next level and that begins with his pro day in March.
“I definitely want to play at the next level,” Ratke said. “I’ve worked really hard my whole career. I think I owe it to myself to keep the dream alive and see if I can get a chance.”
His pro day will consist of kicking field goals from 35 yards to 55 yards and kickoffs, according to Orner.
Ratke hasn’t handled kickoffs consistently since the 2017 season, taking just one since, so his pro day will be important to show teams he can do it well. When Ratke was the main kickoff specialist, he averaged 60.5 yards on 56 attempts, including 15 touchbacks.
Orner said teams want to see a kicker boot kickoffs through the back of the endzone, but also have enough control to get hang time on a kick and have it land near the goal line.
The kicks during Ratke’s pro day may be stressful, but with more than 100 made attempts in his career, he’s ready for the challenge.
“I’ll have to perform during my pro day, make the kicks I need to make and kickoff and all that stuff to get myself a look,” Ratke said. “The thing about my career is I’ve had almost more experience than most guys who are trying to go to the next level.”
Ratke’s name is littered all over the record books, but he said it's crazy to believe after he was just the fourth-string kicker his freshman year.
“I didn’t come in as the guy who was supposed to start, supposed to get all these records,” Ratke said. “I was just one random kicker who got recruited here and I just stuck with it.”
