James Madison kicker Ethan Ratke was named the 2021 winner of the Fred Mitchell Outstanding Place Kicker Award, which honors the top kicker in the Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college on Thursday.
Ratke is the NCAA’s all-time leader in field goals and scoring by a kicker, a 2020 All-American and a two-time Colonial Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Year. For his career, he’s made 101 career field goals and scored 536 points.
He ranks second in FCS history in scoring by any player and is nine points away from breaking the subdivision's record. He's 13th in career scoring by any player at any division and is 13 points away from moving into the top 10.
Ratke, a senior, owns the JMU and CAA single-season record with 29 field goals on 32 attempts this season, which is also an FCS rcord. He's also 57-of-58 on extra points this year and leads the FCS in field goals per game (2.42).
Ratke is the first JMU winner of the Fred Mitchell Award and the fourth FCS winner, joining Northern Arizona’s Luis Aguilar (2019), Eastern Washington’s Roldan Alcobendas (2018) and Fordham’s Patrick Murray (2012).
