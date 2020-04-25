John Daka won’t even have to trade colors.
Shortly after the NFL Draft on Saturday, the former James Madison defensive end told the Daily News-Record he signed an undrafted free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.
This past fall Daka led the FCS in sacks (16.5) and tackles for loss (28) while earning second-team All-American honors from the Associated Press.
Daka, an Upper Marlboro, Md., native finished fourth in Dukes history with 27.5 sacks for his career.
