College football games are nearing and there are disparities all across the sport.
Three Power Five leagues – the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference – are gearing up for competition while their brethren from the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t due to coronavirus concerns.
The Group of Five has split, too, and the majority of the FCS has opted to pursue a spring campaign culminating with a postseason, though, some in the subdivision have decided to still go at this fall like Austin Peay and Central Arkansas, which meet in the FCS Kickoff on Saturday at 9 p.m. It’s the first contest on the calendar this year.
Even locally in the Commonwealth, there’s a divide.
ACC members Virginia and Virginia Tech are in the midst of its respective training camps and so is FBS independent Liberty. But Old Dominion, a Conference USA member, and all of the state’s FCS programs, including James Madison, have shut it down until the spring. JMU even tried to play as an FCS independent this fall after its league, the Colonial Athletic Association, scrapped its season in July. But between the FCS probably holding its championship in the spring and the Dukes unable to piece together a schedule on the fly, they didn’t have much choice.
“Philosophically we wanted to stay regional and within five hours or so,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti told the Daily News-Record of his program’s scheduling effort. “So we were on the horn with the Power Five, Group of Five and all of the FCS schools, and it was difficult. Then we hit a point in time where everyone was just in a holding pattern and not going to do anything with scheduling. I think the common response was ‘Our schedule is full and we’ll get back to you if we have an opening.’
“But you’re even seeing now with the people that are still committed to playing [this fall], they are still putting their schedules together even today.”
On a Zoom session with reporters this past Friday, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall recognized how he’s dealing with the differences in the sport.
His son, Breaker Mendenhall, a former Western Albemarle standout, is a freshman safety at Utah State – a program that had its season canceled when the Mountain West decided it wouldn’t play this fall.
“I think fracture might even be an understatement,” the fifth-year coach of the Cavaliers said. “The gulf in the divisions are huge. I would love consistency. I would love standardized protocols. I would love more leadership and I would love more continuity.”
He said seeing the situation through the various points of view that he does has led him to alter his training camp this month.
“It’s made me more empathetic and passionate,” Mendenhall said, “and maybe more holistic in my approach just because I’ve seen it through a father’s eyes, not only a coach’s eyes. It’s had something to do with our program design.
“It’s really why I’ve worked and we’ve worked so, so hard on the safety and the numbers. I’ve never run a practice structure like we’re currently running. There’s really nothing about our program that looks the same as what a normal organization looks like, so I’ve erred really, really far on the side of caution and safety, and at some point we’re going to have to add enough football to be ready to play. And I’ve just been holding out to see truly if we are going to play.”
Mendenhall referred to himself as the number one virus manager for Virginia football and said that it’s his assistant coaches who are doing most of the on-field coaching for the Cavaliers.
“It’s not nearly as much fun, but it’s working,” he said.
As of Friday, Virginia had tested 117 football players for the coronavirus since they returned to Charlottesville on July 5 and only four of those tests resulted in positives. And there hasn’t been any since before July 24.
Mendenhall said he’s continuing to prepare his team and coach the Cavaliers like they will play this fall. And the same thing is happening at Virginia Tech for the players and coaches there. Both Virginia and Virginia Tech have set in-house standards on top of the ACC’s protocols to keep their teams safe through training camp.
Virginia will probably open at Virginia Tech on Sept. 19 after Mendenhall said it was unlikely the Cavaliers would replace their non-conference opener against VMI, which was slated for the week before. VMI resides in the Southern Conference and that league voted to postpone competition until the spring, so VMI is not playing this fall.
Virginia Tech is set to kick off its season in Blacksburg against North Carolina State on Sept. 12.
“We actually had a player team meeting recently,” Virginia Tech senior safety Divine Deablo said of following coronavirus protocols during a Zoom interview with reporters last week. “It was only players and we were just talking about how serious we’ve got to take this season and if we want to play, we’ve got to be smart off the field and not just on the field.
“And to be honest with you, I’m not even worried about the older guys. I just had to get the message to the younger guys since it’s their first year in college and they may want to have fun. But they’ve got to know we have to be smart.”
Virginia Tech junior tight end James Mitchell said: “The fact that it was just a player meeting, I think [the younger players] really took it seriously and are going to do the necessary things on campus and off the football field, so they get the chance to play as well.”
For the record, Cignetti said his players were following all the protocols, too, and the numbers back that up. JMU’s entire athletic department was coronavirus free when it suspended fall sports earlier this month, and that was after 353 total tests.
“We were on track to be in really good shape,” Cignetti said. “The doctors created a safe environment. Our strength and conditioning staff had a good plan. Our players worked hard and were doing the things they had to do. We did have some guys quarantined that missed some training sessions, but the core group was really starting to get in good shape.”
But in spite of Cignetti’s bunch handling their summer workouts, which began in early July, as well as they did, they won’t be taking the field this fall as an unconventional season in the sport’s 151-year history begins.
