BRIDGEWATER — There are high expectations around the Bridgewater College men's basketball team this winter.
After making it to the Old Dominion Athletic Conference quarterfinals last year, the Eagles are looking for more this time around.
BC head coach Steven Enright said feels it’s still early in the season to get a feel of where they’re at, but he has learned some things about his team.
“I think we have a lot of versatility, positional versatility, we’ve got really good size on the wing, in particular,” Enright said. “We do have some interior size with a freshman like Cooper Hawk, who’s 6-10. I look at our two through four guys and typically we’re playing guys that are 6-4, 6-5, 6-6 in those spots, which is not necessarily common for a Division III team, which is good. I think that’s what’s helped us a lot defensively.”
So far, Bridgewater’s defense has nabbed 80 defensive rebounds and garnered 28 steals. The 2022-23 season is in its early stages, and Enright is still figuring out who fits where.
Through the first three games, 17 different players have clocked minutes on the court.
Enright said once they get outside the “main bananas” that get 25+ minutes a game, such as junior forward Alec Topper and graduate student guard Andy Pack, it’s a close race in who deserves to play.
“It’s a good problem to have, I think we have a lot of guys that can help us,” Enright said. “We’re still very much working through figuring out the back half of the rotation and who is going to fill in what role effectively.”
Topper leads the Eagles in points with 14 per game thus far — his most coming in Bridgewater’s 59-56 win over Lancaster Bible, when he put up 17.
Topper said he tried to keep consistent in his offseason training by being in the weight room every day and doing crossfit training a few times a week.
The junior said he is proud of the effort the team has made so far, especially their effort against Lancaster Bible.
“We were down 11 against Lancaster Bible and we fought back, which I was really proud to see that our team had that fight in us,” Topper said. “I think we’re heading in the right direction, just continuing to get better every day.”
The junior out of Monroe, N.C., said there’s “a lot” that’s different with the team this year.
He attested to the amount of players who are fighting for minutes, adding that he believes the best teams are ones that have depth.
“That leads to better practices because everyone wants to play,” Topper said. “I think this year specifically, we have a lot of guys fighting for spots and stuff and that just makes it more competitive. You’re raising each other’s level, which is always good. I think that’s different than past years.”
After earning the ODAC Rookie of the Year honors last year, sophomore guard Shod Smith is looking to pick up where he left off.
He said he wants to get his teammates involved and try to win more games than last year, when they went 9-15 during the regular season.
“I feel like the season’s going good, we got some good pieces and new players,” Smith said. “I just feel like we all just bonded together and the season’s going good.”
With everyone vying for minutes, Smith said they’ve had very competitive practices — a change from last year. He feels it’s a better “vibe” and feels it will benefit the team as the season progresses.
“I feel like it will translate to the game. When it’s the nitty-gritty time, it’ll convert to the game,” Smith said.
Last season, the Eagles went home after falling to Randolph-Macon in the ODAC quarterfinals in Salem. It was the first time Bridgewater made the trip to Salem since 2014.
This year, Enright wants to go further and said his team is competing to win a championship.
“As far as my mentality goes, we’ve put a lot of work into flipping this roster and getting it to where we want to be,” Enright said. “I think we have the right guys in the room [and] I think we have enough talent to be very competitive in the league this year.”
After getting to Salem last year, Enright thinks the Bridgewater community is hungry for more success.
The goal is to not only get back to Salem, but to give themselves a chance to go beyond that. He believes they have the team and personnel to do it.
Enright thinks his team “certainly” believes in themselves to be successful.
The Eagles were picked to place seventh in the preseason poll, but Enright believes there’s nothing to that.
“I think anybody can beat anybody and anybody can lose to anybody, so it’s just going to be about our team and getting better every day,” Enright said. “Our players are going to drive this thing in the direction where they want it to go, so I’m excited to see them grow over the course of the season.”
