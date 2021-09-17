The recent history between the two sides allows for easy recognition of what’s at stake on Saturday evening.
“We definitely understand the implications of the game and we know it’s a big one,” James Madison fifth-year junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey said.
JMU has twice hosted Weber State for postseason tilts in the last four years. The first was an epic quarterfinal in 2017, when the Dukes rallied from down eight points in the final three minutes before kicker Ethan Ratke’s 46-yard field goal at the buzzer won it for JMU. Two years ago, a semifinal encounter wasn’t as close as the Dukes advanced again, but many of the same coaches and players from that bout remain.
And now No. 3 JMU (2-0) is hitting the road for the start of a rare home-and-home non-conference series with the Big Sky power and No. 9 Wildcats (1-1).
Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. east/6 p.m. mountain at Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah, where one of the two can get a jump on the rest of the FCS field as it relates to their postseason outlook this year.
“If you win,” Weber State coach Jay Hill said, “and then continue to win, it can be one of the most important things on your résumé for the selection committee. If you lose, then you better start winning because it’s going to be sketchy to get one of those [national] seeds and you’re going to have to run your conference to prove it to ‘em. But as long as you win and continue to win, it can be an enormous résumé builder.”
In the past, the Dukes have used their passing game to doom the Wildcats, and this version of JMU’s offense might boast the most lethal aerial attack it has had entering any of its meetings with Weber State.
The Dukes are fourth in the FCS for passing offense, and sixth-year senior quarterback Cole Johnson leads the country in yards per pass attempt to go along with a nine-to-nothing touchdown-to-interception ratio. Johnson’s top target, redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr., is fourth nationally with 239 receiving yards and is tied for third with his three touchdown catches.
“They play a lot of man coverage,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “That’s who they are and what they do. They’re not going to change their identity.”
Notably, former Dukes wide receiver Riley Stapleton thrived against that man coverage in the previous meetings, tallying 162 yards and two touchdowns in the ’19 clash and 189 yards and the score that setup the game-tying two-point conversion in the ’17 contest.
Cignetti and Hill said Stapleton was the beneficiary of the single coverage.
“The thing they did against us in ’19,” Cignetti said, “which we anticipated they might, was they played that safety really deep and [former receiver Brandon] Polk was a one-play home run threat, so they really cheated that safety over to Polk’s side in that game.
“We anticipate we could see that toward Antwane, obviously.”
Said Hill: “[Polk] scared the heck out of us in ’19, but didn’t do much and it was Stapleton that just ripped us. I like their wide receivers with [Wells Jr.] and [Scott Bracey]. Those guys are playing very well right now and anyway, bottom line, is that’s going to be a critical matchup in this game.”
A few of the same Weber State defensive backs – Ja’Kobe Harris, Preston Smith and Maxwell Anderson – who were on the field against Stapleton and Polk are still around and will be tasked with slowing Wells Jr. and Bracey. Harris has a pair of interceptions already this fall and Smith is an All-American.
Should the Wildcats align their defense like Cignetti believes they will, with it skewed toward defending Wells Jr., then Bracey or slot receiver Kris Thornton could see many one-on-one opportunities.
Bracey, the second-year Duke transfer, had a 25-yard touchdown catch in JMU’s win last week against Maine.
“That’s what their defense is known for, is playing that kind of [man] defense,” Bracey said. “We’re excited and excited for that to go out and show everyone what we could do.”
The Coaches: Cignetti earned win No. 90 last Saturday and is now 90-29 in his 11th season as a head coach. He’s 23-3 in his third season at the helm of the Dukes.
Hill, the former longtime Utah special teams coordinator, is now in eighth season leading the Wildcats with a 53-32 mark.
The Quarterbacks: Johnson is the known commodity, and Hill said the Dukes’ signal-caller is playing extremely well.
“And it’s not like he’s just dinking and dunking the ball,” Hill said. “He’s throwing the ball down the field.”
What’s not as stable is Weber State’s quarterback situation. The Wildcats are likely to be without starter Bronson Barron, who Hill hasn’t ruled out but said has a knee injury. If Bronson can’t go, it’s probable backup Randall Johnson will be elevated to the starting gig while Kylan Weisser and Creyton Cooper could see action at the position as well.
Series History: JMU took the first meeting, 31-28, and the second, 30-14. Both games were at Bridgeforth Stadium, so the Wildcats are eager to finally get the Dukes in Ogden.
“We’re real excited for that, to get them to travel here for once,” Weber State wide receiver and kick returner Rashid Shaheed said. “It’s exciting, and it’s our first home game of the season, so the juices will be flowing.”
Weber State is scheduled to make the return trip to Harrisonburg on Sept. 3, 2022.
Deploying Depth In The Same Spot: Both offenses are extremely deep at running back. The Dukes list four on their depth chart – Percy Agyei-Obese, Kaelon Black, Latrele Palmer and Austin Douglas – and Rhode Island transfer Lorenzo Bryant Jr. has seen action, too. Weber State lists three with Josh Davis, Dontae McMillan and Clay Moss.
McMillan, a redshirt freshman, has been the most dangerous for Weber State this fall, with his 190 rushing yards and a touchdown.
“His biggest strength is his vision,” Hill said. “He runs hard and knows how to run behind his pads, but he’s got phenomenal vision. He sees things sometimes that surprises me in practice, so he’s a really, really good 1-2 punch to Josh Davis.”
Tucker-Dorsey said: “They run the ball well. They do what they do and that’s run the ball and they do that well. So that’s going to be a big challenge for us, stopping that run, but I think we’re up for it.”
Fitting For Ratke: The most important kick of his career to this point was his game-winner against Weber State in that 2017 quarterfinal. But Ethan Ratke can take lone possession of the FCS all-time record for field goals against the Wildcats.
“It brings it sort of full circle,” Ratke said. “When we get there, I’m going to be thinking about doing whatever kick I have to make and that’s all I’m going to try to think about, but it is kind of funny.”
He tied former Montana kicker Dan Carpenter’s record of 75 career field goals last week against Maine.
Don’t Be Surprised If: Dukes defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman decides to bring pressure at whoever Weber State plays at quarterback. JMU leads the country in team tackles for loss with 22 and is tied for ninth with seven sacks, and with likely inexperience on the other side behind center, the Dukes could look to let their defense blitz the opposing quarterback into mistakes.
What’s Next: JMU has a bye week following its trip to Weber State while the Wildcats will jump into Big Sky action against UC Davis.
