As Bridgewater College prepares for its regular season finale Wednesday at Lynchburg, the Eagles are in the midst of rewriting the program’s record books and embracing status as a darkhorse Old Dominion Athletic Conference contender heading toward the postseason.
Bridgewater (10-6, 5-4 ODAC), which launched its men’s lacrosse program in 2013, is in the midst of what will be BC’s fourth straight winning season, not counting 2020 when COVID-19 stopped the season five games in.
In the process, multiple single-season records have fallen. Chris Martel’s 62 goals to date are the best in program history while fellow senior attacker Connor McClean 39 assists are also a program record. Meanwhile, sophomore faceoff specialist Gabe Alexander has a program record 144 ground balls while winning an ODAC best 64 percent of his faceoffs.
“As a team our main goals are just to win every game,” Martel said. “That’s not always the case, but that’s our main goal. We always go into the season with goals of doing our best both individually and as a team. It’s just really nice that it happens and we can break records while we are doing it.”
The Eagles are in position to likely host a conference playoff game, a big step for the program, and found themselves competitive with longtime ODAC powerhouses such as Roanoke and Washington & Lee.
“We lost 16 seniors last year and part of our plan coming into this year was how do we generate some goals,” Bridgewater coach Mic Grant said. “We knew we could generate some goals. We’re in a league that has four very recognizable teams. For us to continue to grow and compete is a big thing. The other night when I was talking to the W&L coach he said he loved what we are doing. I said we were just trying to compete with those guys and he said we were there. To have that respect from traditional teams is really important for the program. We’ve gone from one win 10 years ago to making the playoffs four consecutive years.”
But Bridgewater is still looking to get over the top and win the ODAC. If the Eagles pull it off this spring it will likely be behind its powerhouse offense. BC is averaging 15.4 goals per game and has topped 20 goals in a contest four times, including a 25-4 pounding of Randolph earlier this month.
In lacrosse, where the ball doesn’t automatically go back to the opposition after a score, a strong faceoff specialist such as Alexander combined with a one-two offensive punch like Martel and McClean can keep a team in any game.
“It’s nice to see how many guys have stepped up this year and highlight that even though we had a lot of guys graduate last year we still have guys putting in effort for the team,” McClean said. “Even though it is a team sport it’s good when we understand our role on the field. Gabe, he’s been grinding at the faceoff X all year and (Martel) moving around the crease, we kind of have a connection because we’ve been playing together since our freshman year.”
