BRIDGEWATER — After working all morning picking up shingles for his father’s roofing company in the Hampton Roads area, Reid Long jumped in the car to drive three and a half hours towards the Shenandoah Valley.
He worked until noon before making the 200-mile trek every other Saturday last summer, driving on I-64 west to I-81 north to play in the Rockingham County Baseball League with the Clover Hill Bucks.
“Some days I’d be sitting out in the sun for five or six hours, picking up shingles,” Long said. “That’ll wear on you, but you get through it.”
It wasn’t glamorous, but Long, a Bridgewater College right-handed pitcher, was working to add two offspeed pitches – a changeup and slider – to his arsenal of a fastball and curveball. The RCBL provided an opportunity to work on those pitches with live hitters.
Long made the journey five times to get more innings under his belt heading into his sophomore season with the Eagles. In his freshman campaign at BC, the Chesapeake native made six appearances and tossed just 13 innings.
As he pitched with Clover Hill, Long kept working on those two pitches, both self-taught, by asking others how they throw theirs and then experimenting with it.
Long’s work over the summer paid off as he leads the Old Dominion Athletic Conference with 11 wins, a Bridgewater single-season record, and holds the best ERA (1.77) across the conference in just his first season of being a full-time starter.
“I expected him to be a really good arm for us. I don’t know if I expected him to have 11 wins and break a single-season record,” Bridgewater head coach Ben Spotts said. “I’m not sure I expected that, at least as a young guy in our program.”
Long has earned a decision in all 12 of his starts this season, boasting an 11-1 record, while averaging 7.99 strikeouts per nine innings, using his new offspeed pitches to his advantage.
While he was working on his new pitches, Long said it took about three to four weeks to get comfortable with each one. From there, it took a few times of using the pitch in-game to be confident it’s going to go over the plate.
“You’re kind of hoping ‘Please don’t hit the guy,’” Long said with a laugh. “It’s definitely new terrain, you don’t feel so comfortable with it. You want it to do a certain thing and you’re not always sure it will.”
In high school, Long was a strike thrower, riding his fastball and curveball, but the offspeed pitches allowed him to show batters different views at the plate in the box.
The experience gained in the RCBL not only allowed Long to refine his new arsenal of pitches, but to also face more college-level competition.
“I think that gave him the innings he needed, the confidence he needed,” Spotts said. “When he came back in the fall this year, those two pitches were developed and he started to flourish physically.”
This season, Long has pitched seven innings or more five times, including in four of his last five starts.
His best outing came this past weekend at Washington and Lee in the opening series of the ODAC tournament. Long tossed 7.2 innings, allowing four hits and an earned run with a season-best nine strikeouts.
The Eagles provided run support behind the right-hander, which has been a theme this season, turning into a deadly combination. In his 12 starts, Bridgewater has averaged 8.25 runs, including a 17-0 outburst of offense against Guilford on April 23.
“It’s definitely very helpful because if we get him a few runs, he can get in a groove,” Eagles infielder Jeffery Snider said. “For me in the field, I know if we can back him up and make some plays, it’ll really help us out and get us on a roll. Whenever that’s going, usually the hitting’s going, too.”
As Long continues to develop his pitches, he’ll keep on mowing down hitters as the Eagles continue into the postseason this weekend in High Point, N.C.
Though he’s just in his second season of college baseball and his first as the Eagles ace, Long has earned the trust needed from the entire team, including Spotts.
“Everybody’s got a guy that you believe and trust in and I think that he’s earned that opportunity for us to go out there,” Spotts said. “Our team’s got great confidence in him. I think that’s exciting for a guy who’s still young in his college career.”
