After James Madison’s season finale against UNC-Wilmington on Saturday, redshirt junior catcher Travis Reifsnider walked over to home plate and set his hat down.
As families streamed onto the field, greeting their players after many of them played in their final baseball game as a Duke, Reifsnider decided to leave his hat behind after spending four seasons on the diamond at Veterans Memorial Park.
The purple hat sat on the field well past the players and their families left. It sat there after most of the JMU facilities staff left. With the lights off on the field and the gates locked, Reifsnider’s hat was the remaining item on the artificial playing surface.
“I thought the hat for me was like throwing your cleats up on a telephone wire,” Reifsnider said. “I wanted to leave something behind on the field. The place has meant so much to me, just leaving a piece of me behind.”
The weekend series with the Seahawks was an emotional one for Reifsnider, as he committed to play at Virginia for his final collegiate season next spring.
In the series opener, senior right-handed pitcher Liam McDonnell made his final appearance on the mound, tossing a career-high seven innings. When he came off the mound, Reifsnider said he cried.
He cried again on Friday night after senior left-handed reliever Anthony Piccolino logged a career-best 5.2 innings to finish the game, leading the Dukes to their final win of the season.
The Richmond native said he cried after his final at-bat on Saturday, knowing it would be the last time he stood in the batter’s box with the JMU logo across his chest. When the final out was recorded, the tears streamed down his face again.
“As soon as the game ended, I lost it,” Reifsnider said. “I would say I’m not a crier, but this has definitely brought out an array of emotions for me. That, I would say, speaks to how much I care about not only JMU baseball, but JMU as a whole.”
Reifsnider has been around JMU for almost the past decade. His sister, Carter, played lacrosse for the Dukes from 2013-2016 and then he committed to the Dukes before his junior year of high school.
The finality of the weekend series caught up to Reifsnider, but he said he’s enjoyed every season that he’s been in Harrisonburg.
“It means the world to me,” Reifsnider said of JMU before pausing, trying to keep his emotions together. “The coaches have treated me as well as I could have asked. The players in all four of my years on four pretty distinctly different teams have taken me in and treated me as well as I could have asked.”
Reifsnider finished his JMU career hitting .303 this season with a Colonial Athletic Association leading 13 home runs and 37 RBIs en route to being named First-Team All-CAA on Tuesday morning.
Now, he has his sights set on next season with the Cavaliers, just a short drive away from JMU. Reifsnider said he was in the portal for the past month and visited Virginia on Sunday afternoon, touring the baseball facilities.
He talked with Cavaliers’ head coach Brian O’Connor and has built a relationship with Kevin McMullan, the hitting coach in Charlottesville.
“They have a really good track record of creating successful professional baseball players and successful college hitters,” Reifsnider said. “Playing in the ACC is another plus as well.”
Reifsnider, who’s played behind the plate, in the outfield and at first, expects to play in the outfield at Virginia, periodically giving Cavaliers’ catcher Kyle Teel a break behind the plate, too.
Though Reifsnider’s time at JMU has come to a close, he said he’s learned a lot along the way, especially through the past couple of seasons with the ups and downs of COVID-19 and the CAA postseason ban.
“I think it’s been a theme of my four years: it’s how you can roll with the punches,” Reifsnider said. “When life pushes you down or kicks you down and doesn’t want to let you get back up, it’s how you're going to keep fighting. … Keep fighting and staying positive.”
