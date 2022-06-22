James Madison redshirt junior Travis Reifsnider has been named to the Division I Baseball All-Eastern College Athletic Conference Team, the organization announced.
It is the first time a JMU student-athlete has been named to the All-ECAC team since former Dukes standout Jake Lowery was selected back in 2011.
Reifsnider was a first-team All-Colonial Athletic Association selection this past season, splitting time between the outfield and catching, after hitting a team-best .303 and leading the conference with an impressive slugging percentage of .632.
When the regular season concluded, Reifsnider led the CAA with 13 home runs, which is the most from a JMU player since Lowery's single-season program record of 24 in 2011.
The Dukes finished 27-26 this past season, their highest win total since 2016.
After the season, Reifsnider, a Richmond native, announced he would be transferring to the University of Virginia to use his final year of eligibility.
