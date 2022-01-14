Jarius Reimonenq said he was in seventh grade when he wanted to go to a football summer camp. His father, Tony, agreed to take him if he was able to raise the funds to pay for the registration fees.
Money wasn’t an issue for Tony Reimonenq, but he said he wanted to see if his son really wanted to go to the camp. If he was successful in raising the money, then he was committed and invested in himself.
He was in middle school, so the conventional way of finding a job was out of the question. Instead, Jarius Reimonenq became inventive, washing cars around town and selling candy bars in his mother’s hair salon. He quickly came up with $400, which was more than enough to go to camp.
“To see him take ownership, that made me very proud,” Tony Reimonenq said. “It helped me see that as a husband one day, and as a father one day that his family would have a provider, not an excuse maker.”
Since that summer, Jarius Reimonenq hasn’t slowed down with his business mindset. In high school, he moved on from selling candy to shoes and clothing.
Now, he’s evolved his business ventures again with two companies, taking advantage of the NCAA’s name, image and likeness policy that was implemented in July.
“It’s in my blood,” Jarius Reimonenq said of business. “It’s pretty much something that I’ve always had the passion for. Now as I’m getting older, I see how to do it at a bigger level, in the most effective way.”
The Arkansas State transfer and current James Madison safety has deals with Amway and Campus Mogul, a merchandise company focused on student-athletes.
When he needs business advice, Jarius Reimonenq turns to his father, who’s been an entrepreneur for decades. Tony Reimonenq helps his son with evaluating a deal, running a financial analysis and how to build a team around him.
In November, Jarius Reimonenq became an independent business owner through Amway, selling nutrition, beauty and personal care products through his specific link.
He soon expanded his business, securing contracts with two companies in Hattiesburg, Mississippi — a gym and a personal trainer — providing energy drinks and nutritional supplements.
“I’m pretty much just meeting needs of the general population or for other small business owners that might own gyms, work in fitness,” Jarius Reimonenq said.
This month, Jarius Reimonenq expanded his entrepreneurial ventures, signing with Campus Mogul to create a clothing line.
Before signing with Campus Mogul, Jarius Reimonenq tried to create his own clothing brand, “JR6," while playing at Arkansas State. That took a lot of time and effort and Jarius Reimonenq had to balance football, class and business.
By joining Campus Mogul, it takes the leg work out of the process for the student-athlete, as they take care of the manufacturing, fulfillment and customer-service side.
“These athletes, they basically have full time jobs as student-athletes, so they don’t have time for the most part to be designing apparel and selling it and doing fulfillment and that sort of thing,” said Jeff Ermann, founder of Campus Mogul. “So, that's where we come in.”
Campus Mogul, which was founded last August, has more than 100 student-athletes from around the country on NIL deals, including JMU men’s basketball player Vado Morse and Jarius Reimonenq.
In each NIL deal, the revenue is split 50-50, with half going to the student-athlete and half going to the company. The only requirement for the student-athlete is to promote their Campus Mogul link on social media.
The company starts all the student-athletes with similar designs that look similar to a jersey design. After the first batch of clothing, the student-athletes can design their own clothing, adding a personal logo, for example.
Ermann said that the top-selling student-athletes aren’t necessarily the star player on their teams or in some cases, they don’t start. It’s all about the student-athlete’s reach and the support system behind them.
“Really, any athlete can have success doing this,” Ermann said. “That's the cool thing, you don't have to be a star.”
For Jarius Reimonenq, he wants to not only draw on his football background, but also create inspirational clothing with uplifting messages. He hopes that it will be sustainable, even after his football career is over.
“I hope that I can turn this brand into something big and that people will be attracted to my brand and my clothing for much longer, even when I’m done playing football,” Jarius Reimonenq said. “That’s kind of why I’m taking more of a different approach to this brand and ideas than most people.”
As Jarius Reimonenq gets set to use his last two years of eligibility at JMU, the goal is to have Amway and Campus Mogul provide income for years down the line. It’ll just take time and consistency to build.
“I figured the only way I was going to be successful at it was to be consistent with it,” Jarius Reimonenq said. “Things just don’t happen overnight. … Good things take time.”
