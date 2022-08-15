Former Broadway standout Ally Repko has been named as the newest assistant coach for the UVA Wise softball program, the program announced last week.
"We feel very blessed to have the opportunity to add Ally [Repko] to our staff," UVA Wise coach Karen Bitter said on the school's website. "She has this innate ability to connect to the people she is around and will be able to assist our program in all areas of the game. She is coming off an amazing career at Elon and at Virginia Tech, and I am excited to see her impact on our program."
Repko comes to the Cavaliers after recently using her last year of playing eligibility with Virginia Tech, making 30 appearances for a Super Regional team.
Previously, she played four years at Elon University and earned several All-Colonial Athletic Association honors as she hit .278 with 27 homers and 93 RBIs.
As a senior, Repko led the Phoenix with nine home runs and 34 RBIs. Before her collegiate career, she was a three-time all-state selection for the Gobblers.
(0) comments
