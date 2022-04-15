After James Madison lost its fourth game in a row on Wednesday against Maryland, head coach Marlin Ikenberry said his lineup needed a change.
The Dukes were in their first game without redshirt sophomore Chase DeLauter, a preseason All-American, and they struggled to produce offense late in the game against the Terrapins.
Ikenberry moved some pieces around in the lineup in the series opener against Northeastern and it paid dividends. The Dukes beat the Huskies 8-3 in Colonial Athletic Association play at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday evening, snapping a four-game skid and avoiding their longest losing streak of the season.
The seventh-year head coach flipped first baseman Kyle Novak and center fielder Travis Reifsnider in the second and third spots, moved shortstop Mason Dunaway to bat sixth from the seventh spot and inserted Ryan Dooley as the designated hitter.
“I think guys like shuffling around the lineup sometimes,” Reifsnider said. “It can create new energy, help them reset mentally if they’re lower in the lineup or get them going again if they’re higher in the lineup.”
It didn’t take long for the Dukes’ new-look lineup to put the ball in play, racking up five hits in the first inning and scoring four runs in the process.
Third baseman Trevon Dabney led off with a double on the first pitch he saw and two batters later Reifsnider launched a two-run home run over the scoreboard in right field. Dunaway scored a run on a sacrifice bunt and Dooley poked an RBI single over the shortstop.
“I was just proud of how we played offense when we really needed to,” Ikenberry said. “Putting a four spot early was good and then we extended the lead.”
JMU’s bats were quiet for the second, but woke up again in the third inning.
Reifsnider stepped back into the left-handed batter’s box and sent a blast over the left field fence for his second long ball in as many at-bats. Two batters later, right fielder Carson Bell sent a ball to almost the same spot as Reifsnider’s home run.
“I think we came together and showed we can really hit one through nine in the lineup, which is really important for this team,” Reifsnider said. “I think we’re starting to get a little swagger back.”
It was Reifsnider’s first multi-home run game since he hit a program-record tying three home runs at VMI in March 2021.
“If he just stays within himself, he’s going to do that every night,” Ikenberry said of Reifsnider. “He’s fun to watch.”
The Dukes became the first team to hit three home runs off Northeastern starting pitcher Sebastian Keane in his career.
Dooley came up big for the Dukes in the sixth inning, doubling down the right field line to drive in Dunaway from second, pushing JMU’s lead to six.
JMU’s bats were hot for most of the night and it was felt on the mound by starting pitcher Justin Showalter.
“That’s been the coolest part about this year was the huge run support that we’ve been having,” Showalter said. “It kind of takes the burden off my chest that I don’t have to go out there and be perfect. I can just kind of put my best stuff out there and if a couple runs score, I can feel pretty confident we’ll be alright.”
Showalter, a Turner Ashby graduate, cruised through seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits and tied his career-high with 11 strikeouts.
In the first inning, Northeastern came out swinging and quickly found offense, scoring the game’s first run. Then Showalter started throwing around the zone, forcing the Huskies’ batters to chase.
“He knows how to pitch and he learned that pretty quick to really settle in,” Ikenberry said. “He did a really nice job.”
Reifsnider, who started the year behind the plate, said Showalter was “dicing guys left and right.”
“His stuff was nasty,” Reifsnider said. “Kids had no shot of what they were swinging at. They were in the other batter’s box.”
Showalter tossed a career-high 112 pitches in the win and he said his arm felt good afterwards.
Ikenberry called on right-handed pitcher Hunter Entsminger to finish the last two innings and the reliever was able to get the job done.
Entsminger tossed two innings, allowing two runs — both after Reifsnider lost a fly ball in the lights in the ninth — with two strikeouts and one walk.
“I think it’s really good that we didn’t have to use some of the guys that we had to use on Wednesday night,” Ikenberry said of his bullpen. “We knew we didn’t have those guys available, so being able to extend the lead and have Hunter get a good outing, I feel really good about that.”
Northeastern 100 000 002 3 10 0
James Madison 402 002 00x 8 12 0
Keane, Langan, Devlin and Beaudet. Showalter, Entsminger and Schiavone. W — Showalter (3-5). L — Keane (3-3). HR — JMU: Reifsnider, first inning, one on. Reifsnider, third inning, none on. Bell, third inning, none on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.