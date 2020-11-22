It’s too early to size up his roster or acknowledge any standout players through a modified set of practices, third-year Eastern Mennonite University men’s basketball coach Melvin Felix said.
But that doesn’t mean he hasn’t learned anything about his Royals since they started workouts last month.
“I’ve been proud of how resilient our team has been through the whole process,” Felix said. “It’s been one of those things where week-to-week it changes with what we can do and how we have to do it, but I haven’t seen any complaints from them. It’s just, ‘OK, this is what we have to do. This is what we have to do to practice or compete.’
“So their resiliency has been great across the board and I can’t say enough about how proud I am of them. And I think it’s something that can carry into the season and maybe it’s something they didn’t know they had.”
Felix said he hadn’t been able to hold a full practice until two practices ago because of coronavirus protocols. For about four weeks his players were split into smaller groups of five for skill development, and then after that they were put into two groups eight for two weeks.
But EMU got good news last Tuesday when the Old Dominion Athletic Conference announced its basketball season starts on Jan. 23. Hoops will be the first sport to be played in the conference since the league went on hiatus beginning in March because of COVID-19.
The Royals tip off their campaign that day at home inside Yoder Arena against Lynchburg. And they’ll play four straight home contests – following with Washington & Lee (Jan. 28), Randolph (Jan. 30) and Virginia Wesleyan (Feb. 2) – to begin the condensed season, which features 12 league games over five weeks. Felix said the Royals aren’t planning to play any non-conference games.
“We didn’t mention it to ‘em,” Felix said about the ODAC’s plan to start the basketball season in January, “but with social media, I know our players saw it and there was definitely a little more intensity [Thursday at practice], a little more attention to detail. I think that’s part of it, because they saw the announcement and so I know they’re excited and there was definitely a little more intensity today.”
EMU returns 2019-20 leading scorer Tim Jones, after he averaged 15.5 points per game last winter, along with steady contributors DJ Hill, Tie Evans and Michael Williams. Hill tallied 12 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds per game last season.
The Royals finished 5-20 a year ago.
“We have good pieces coming back, who have been through it,” Felix said, “been through the fire with us and then we have some new guys who will compete and hopefully they can break into the rotation and help us get a few more wins this year.”
Felix said the schedule, which will give EMU as many as three games in a week, has him and his team eager to start.
“It’s going to be interesting,” he said, “but we’re going to have to manage it. We’re still going to try to win and that’s the part where we have to manage practices, minutes and those sorts of things. But it’ll be a lot of quick games in a short amount of time and we don’t have a lot of time to get ready for it.
“And what we’re doing now is a big, big stepping stone for what we’ll be able to do when the guys come back from winter break, so what we’re doing now is really important and it’ll carry over. And I know, emotionally, we’ll be ready to go when that ball tips off.”
