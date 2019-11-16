At halftime, James Madison leads Richmond 24-6 at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Dukes quarterback Ben DiNucci threw for two scores in the first 30 minutes.
First Down – Three plays in the opening quarter completely changed the early trajectory of the game. Richmond drove 87 yards on its first possession only to have the series derailed when JMU cornerback Wesley McCormick hit Spiders wide receiver Charlie Fessler as Fessler reached toward the goal line to score. Richmond would’ve taken an initial lead, but the ball came loose and Dukes safety Adam Smith recovered. On the next play, DiNucci connected with wide receiver Brandon Polk for an 80-yard touchdown pass. On the ensuing kickoff, JMU’s Bryce Maginley forced Richmond returner Keyston Fuller to fumble and kicker Camden Wise recovered, which ultimately led to a field goal and 10-0 lead for Madison.
Second Down – Dukes running back Percy Agyei-Obese continues to find the end zone. His 3-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter was his 13th rushing score of the year. He entered Saturday with the 15th most rushing touchdowns in all of FCS this season.
Third Down – In the first half, Richmond set quarterback Joe Mancuso up for success in the running game. Mancuso had gains on option plays and designed runs. JMU had its problems slowing Mancuso on those designed run plays. He finished the first half with 38 rushing yards on 10 carries
Fourth Down – JMU linebacker Dimitri Holloway has bounced back well after being ejected for targeting last Saturday against New Hampshire. Holloway leads all defenders with 12 tackles at the break. On most of Mancuso’s runs, it’s been Holloway to corral the quarterback. Holloway also added half a sack and one tackle for loss.
