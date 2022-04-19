It was a frigid day and James Madison’s bats were just as cold early in its midweek matchup with in-state, non-conference opponent Richmond.
The Dukes recorded just two hits in the first three frames, which the Spiders were able to build a four-run lead in during the slow start, beating JMU 10-2 on Tuesday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Richmond jumped out to an early three-run lead in the first, scoring a trio of runs with two outs, something the Spiders found success with in the early parts of the game as they scored five of their first six runs with two away.
JMU couldn’t respond to Richmond’s early offense, mostly because the Dukes didn’t make contact with pitches around the zone.
“I think we were just swinging at bad pitches,” redshirt junior infielder Kyle Novak said. “I swung at a couple bad pitches today. I got myself out every single time I got out. The one time I swung at a good pitch, I got my only hit for today.”
Novak was one of two Dukes to record an RBI on the afternoon and no JMU batters recorded more than one hit.
JMU entered the afternoon with a top-50 run producing offense, averaging just over seven runs a game, but lacked the production against the Spiders,who they beat 9-2 in the first meeting on March 2.
“I think it was really uncharacteristic of our offense,” JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry said. “I’d chalk this one up to being one of those games that you have every 15-20 games.”
Redshirt junior infielder Carson Bell logged one of JMU’s two runs in the contest and said the Dukes “didn’t have the juice” against Richmond.
“We didn’t have our energy that we usually bring to our home park,” Bell said. “It wasn’t a good day for us.”
Novak tried to ignite the Dukes’ offense in the first inning, building a 14-pitch at-bat against Richmond’s Rob Ready, but ended up grounding out to end the battle.
The Vienna native took his first ball in the 11th pitch of at-bat, fighting off pitches around the zone
“Striking out is my least favorite thing in the world, nothing else beats it,” Novak said. “I’m just trying to put the ball in play, no matter where the pitch is. I ended up swinging at a bad pitch just because when I’m up there I’m just telling myself ‘Swing, swing, swing.’"
The Dukes have little time to think about the loss to the Spiders with a quick turnaround to play at George Mason this afternoon.
For JMU, that might be the best thing to have happened after the eight-run loss.
“Thank god we’re playing tomorrow,” Ikenberry said. “I don’t have to stew on that one very long.”
Ikenberry wasn’t the only one thinking that, but his players are too.
“Coach Ike talks about it all the time, the best thing to do after a game like this is to go tomorrow and play again.” Bell said. “In-state opponent, we’ll bring the juice tomorrow and try to come out with a W.”
The Dukes (19-17) beat the Patriots handedly in the fourth game of the season in February, recording their second-largest win in a 14-0 shutout in Harrisonburg.
JMU has an opportunity to right the ship, which it has been able to do multiple times this season following a loss.
The Dukes’ blowout win against the Patriots came after being swept by No. 11 Florida State to open the season, rebounding in the right direction and Ikenberry is hopeful they can do it again.
“Coming back the next day, we’ve tended to respond the right way,” Ikenberry said. “I think that’s what we’re going to do tomorrow.”
Richmond 310 203 001 — 10 14 1
James Madison 000 100 100 — 2 8 1
Ready, Rodriguez, Allen and Neff. Mozoki, Piccolino, Culkin, E. Smith, M. Stewart, Poppiti and Lapoint. W — Ready (2-1). L — Mozoki (1-1).
