He’s the type of player all coaches yearn for.
The one whose personality is engaging and steady beyond enough to match a top-notch level of on-field talent.
“Those kids come around once every 20 years,” Richmond coach Russ Huesman said.
For the Spiders, fourth-year junior defensive lineman Kobie Turner is a foundational player helping them make a bid to win the Colonial Athletic Association South Division and push into the FCS postseason for the first time since 2016.
No. 15 Richmond hosts No. 1 James Madison on Saturday, and the Dukes better have a plan for the 6-foot-3, 285-pound force of disruption.
The last time the two schools met, Turner racked up a team-best 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1.5 tackles for loss and a quarterback hurry. In three games this spring, he has tallied 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks and serves as the linchpin for Richmond’s front seven.
“Kobie Turner is a tremendous player,” JMU coach Curt Cignetti said. “I mean, he’s really, really, really hard to block and has been for a long time, but he’s upped his game.”
Turner, who has realistic NFL aspirations, said he spent the extended offseason fine-tuning his pass rush and watching more film of himself and his opponents than he ever has before.
“That was a huge thing for me,” Turner said. “Last season, I was there mentally and I knew what I was going to get, what was coming to me and I tried to be one step ahead. But this year, I feel like I’ve been able to match that mental game up with my physicality and technique, both against the run and against the pass. And I’ve added a little savviness.
“After playing a year in the CAA and feeling out the top talents – how this block feels like and this is how I can defeat that block – that’s where I have grown and I hope that’s showing in my spring tape.”
Huesman said he’s seen another step in Turner’s development, too.
“He’s always been a guy that just has a relentless motor about him in practice and games,” Huesman said. “His motor never stops and I’d say two years ago he had a great motor, but he fell down and was on the ground a lot. Last year, he got better as the year went on and made more plays and then this year, he looks tremendous, great motor still and is staying on his feet. He’s using his hands. And that comes with maturity in getting better and working at your craft.
“And then I think what happens is people watch. This is the third year in a row now, but people watch him and see how hard he’s working, the effort he gives and it rubs off on the defense and even on the whole football team.”
Turner is eager for Saturday’s opportunity against the top-ranked Dukes, he said. He knows if Richmond can upset JMU, the Spiders will have a clear path toward the FCS playoffs. Postseason play hasn’t happened for UR in Huesman’s tenure.
“Ever since I’ve been here, we haven’t been able to make that happen, regretfully,” Turner said. “But we’ve really been grinding and doing everything possible to put us in the best position to make it.”
The spotlight won’t intimidate Turner either. He’s double majoring in math and music, and the second often includes vocal performances. If the NFL does not work out for Turner, he said, he would like to be a high school choir director.
“And the biggest way, in which football and music correlate is preparation,” Turner said. “The more prepared you are and the more work you put in, the easier it’s going to be when you get out there on the stage or on the field.
“I think ultimately, it comes down to confidence and that confidence is fueled by preparation. So when you’re prepared really well, which I try to do for music performances and football games, you’re able to go out there and really let loose. And when you feel like yourself, that innate nature and talent kicks in because you’re completely loose. That’s the big way in which they correlate. I’ve got to be prepared for everything I do. I got to put my mind to it and make sure I’m in the best position ahead of time so it’s not a big rush or big worry.”
Said Huesman: “He’s got a laser focus about him and it’s fun watching him.”
