For all the trips he’s taken through The Valley and all the innings he played locally, this weekend represents something new for Rider University baseball coach Barry Davis.
The Bridgewater College alum is returning to the area with his Broncs, set to begin a three-game set against James Madison at Veterans Memorial Park on Friday at 3 p.m.
“We pass Bridgewater all the time when we travel,” Davis said while referencing some of the long bus rides he’s been up and down I-81 during his 16 years at the helm of the Lawrenceville, N.J., program.
“We just passed Bridgewater this past weekend when we went to Tennessee,” he said. “So I’ve passed by JMU at least two or three times a year during the season because we go right by it. It’ll be fun and hopefully I’ll get some friends from around, that I don’t get a chance to talk too much, to come see us.”
He said in the past his Rider teams have played in his hometown of Charlottesville against Virginia, visited Blacksburg to square off with Virginia Tech and even made it to other schools in the Commonwealth such as Liberty, Radford, and Richmond.
“But I’ve never coached a game against JMU,” said Davis, who had no problems recalling his fond memories of capturing an Old Dominion Athletic Conference championship as a player on the Dukes’ former home diamond after a flood in the fall of 1985 kept Bridgewater’s field unplayable through the spring.
The Eagles even held a few of their mid-week contests that season, according to Davis, at Buck Bowman Park, the home of the Rockingham County Baseball League’s Clover Hill Bucks. Davis was an All-ODAC choice as a sophomore and junior and graduated as Bridgewater College’s all-time hits leader after the 1987 campaign.
Former longtime BC coach Curt Kendall was an assistant when he recruited Davis, and Davis eventually played on the first Kendall-led Eagles a few years later.
“He had a passion for the game,” Kendall, the Bridgewater athletic director now, said. “He loved it, played hard and worked hard, and was the kind of kid you wanted across the board in your program.”
About his playing days at BC, Davis said: “We always make the argument that we were the group that kind of got it going and I can’t say it wasn’t true because we won [the ODAC] in ’85, ’86 and we were in the championship game in ’87.”
And where the two won that ’86 ODAC crown together sat the same stands Davis where he gained his introduction to college baseball. He said he’d trek over the mountain to Harrisonburg to watch the 1983 JMU squad that reached the College World Series. One of his close buddies at the time was Andy Heintzleman, a pitcher for the Dukes who also played in the RCBL.
During the summers of his college years, Davis did exactly what so many other college players did and still do – keep on playing in the RCBL, spending three seasons with the Shenandoah Indians and one with the Twin County Twins.
“Barry played shortstop and he was a good ballplayer,” current Harrisonburg Turks skipper Bob Wease said.
Wease played for the Linville Patriots and faced Davis in the RCBL.
“And he could really run. He put it in play and ran a little bit. He could steal bases and he was very good,” Wease added.
What Davis remembers most about the County League is all the driving he and his teammates did on dark roads late at night after long games at Shenandoah or Clover Hill or Elkton or wherever the Indians played.
Then there were those dreaded at-bats against former Grottoes pitcher Dell Curry, the Fort Defiance product, Virginia Tech alum and eventual NBA player, whose son is Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.
The elder Curry was drafted out of high school by the Texas Rangers in 1982 but decided to focus on basketball. He was also drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1985, in the 14th round.
“[Dell Curry] was a good pitcher,” Davis said, as he started to laugh. “I think four of us went over to the game in the car and then when we came back we had about 10 strikeouts in the car after facing him. He was good.”
But after Davis’ final summer in the RCBL, he turned all his attention to earning his master’s degree and pursuing a career in college coaching. He had to, as he put it, “quit playing cold turkey.”
He said stops as an assistant for Bill Brown at George Mason and then Bob Wells at Frostburg State (Md.) were critical in his ascension to a head-coaching gig. Davis earned his master’s degree from Frostburg State.
“Both of ‘em gave me a great cross-reference on baseball,” Davis said, “organization and how to run a program, travel and how to do this and that. That gave me two years with as good of an experience as I could ask for.”
Kendall said he sensed when Davis was playing that he’d ultimately become a coach.
A run of success at Gloucester County College (N.J.) followed with Davis in the manager role for the first time, compiling 434 wins to go along with four National Junior College Athletic Association national championships.
Then-NAIA Georgia Southwestern State – now a Division II program – was next prior to returning to the Garden State when Rider hired Davis ahead of the 2005 season.
“I’m here and this is probably it, unless something changes,” Davis said. “If we have a great year, couple of great years, because I don’t know if I want to coach past 59, 58, so I’m trying to enjoy this and get the program going again.”
From 2008 through 2013, the Broncs were a regular contender in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. In that span Davis guided Rider to five winning seasons, but he’s had only one since then. Rider won the MAAC tournament in 2008 and 2010 under his watch to earn berths to an NCAA regional.
But Davis said his bunch is on the upswing again this year and believes his team will compete well in the MAAC this spring.
“When I see a guy like Barry Davis, I’m proud,” said Wease, noting all Davis has accomplished outside of the game, too, since leaving BC. Davis earned a doctorate in sports leadership from Concordia (Ill.) last year. He and Wease have kept in touch, too, Wease said, since Davis has sent a few of his Rider players to play for Wease’s Turks in the Valley Baseball League in recent summers.
“To watch a guy go from Bridgewater College to a head coach and having his doctorate degree,” Wease said, “it shows you what kind of person he is, and that he’s a good coach, too. So everything about him is good and I’m proud to know him.”
Davis said none of it would be possible without Bridgewater College, though, while learning from Kendall and others on campus while he figured out coaching was what he wanted to do.
It was his sophomore or junior year at BC when he realized that, he said.
“Probably the best four years of my life and I wouldn’t trade it,” Davis said. “School was great. Curt and I are good friends. I feel like I can call him anytime and ask for any kind of guidance or help. He’s been a special guy for me and there’s been some other people.
“But I know this is fact, I would not be where I’m at or who I am if I didn’t go there.”
Kendall added: “If anyone is going to do a great job, Barry is going to do it. And I think he’s done a great job up there at Rider, with probably limited resources based on the level they’re playing, and that speaks to who he is, how hard he works and his ability to get players to perform.”
