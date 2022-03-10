Alec Riles tossed seven innings, giving up just two runs — only one of which was earned — on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out five as Eastern Mennonite earned a much-needed 9-3 road win over Averett.
Jaylon Lee was 2-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Royals (3-8) at the plate while Brett Lindsay and Natty Solomon each had a single and two RBIs and Ethan Spraker finished 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Jordan Jones also had a pair of hits and three runs scored for EMU in the win.
Eastern Mennonite 341 000 010 — 9 12 3
Averett 101 000 001 — 3 5 2
Riles, Abad, Smith and Tricarico. Spicer, Michel, Colwell, Payne, Hanson and Robbins. W — Riles (1-1). L — Spicer (2-3).
