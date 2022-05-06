Longtime James Madison cross country coach Dave Rinker officially announced his retirement on Friday, the school revealed through a press release.
Rinker debuted as the cross country coach for the Dukes in 1999-00 and immediately guided the team to men's and women's team championships in the Colonial Athletic Association, was named the women's coach of the year and coached the men to a third-place NCAA regional finish that season.
From there, Rinker went on to coach for 23 more successful seasons at JMU.
"Dave Rinker has been steadfast and extremely successful in over 20 years of service to the JMU cross country and track & field programs," Dukes athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a statement from the school. "At one time, he led both our men's and women's distance programs. He guided our women's program to seven conference titles and 10 additional runner-up finishes. More importantly, his student-athletes were always highly accomplished academically, striking the perfect balance of maximizing the student-athlete experience at James Madison. I will miss Dave the most as an individual and the positive spirit that he brought to JMU athletics and wish him all the best in his retirement."
Rinker won CAA women's cross country coach of the year honors eight times while collecting seven women's team titles. During his tenure, he coached 95 All-CAA honorees, 10 CAA runners of the year, four rookies of the year and two All-Americans.
In March of 2003, Rinker coached the U.S. senior men's teams in the International Amateur Athletics Foundation World Cross Country Championships in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Dave's wife, Sue, is the head cross country and track and field coach at Spotswood. He said without her support, his career success isn't possible.
"My family has been the rock that has allowed my coaching time at JMU to be as fulfilling as it has been," Dave Rinker said in a statement. "There would be no Coach Dave Rinker without my wife Sue's complete support and sacrifice. Hopefully I can begin paying her back for the last 37 years of her devotion, but I know that is one debt that can never be paid off in full. Lastly, I'd like to say that in the last 23 years, I never won a race or a meet. That was done by the 200 women and 71 men that I am honored and pleased to have coached at JMU. I was only the guide — they did the work, they truly sacrificed and they deserve all the credit for everything that was accomplished in my time at JMU."
JMU will conduct a national search for a new cross country head coach.
