His game day visit to Bridgeforth Stadium confirmed the decision he was ready to make.
“It really just finalized it for me,” Riverbend (Fredericksburg) linebacker Aiden Fisher, who announced his choice to commit to James Madison this past Saturday, told the Daily News-Record on Monday.
Fisher’s most recent trip to Harrisonburg came on Sept. 4 for the Dukes’ 68-10 romp of Morehead State in their season opener. Two weeks later, he made his pledge public.
“Looking at it from a wide point of view,” Fisher said, “me and my mom sat down and the atmosphere we saw, it was unmatched. Streamers were flying everywhere with so many touchdowns and I couldn’t really see myself being anywhere else but there.”
Fisher said he had 12 scholarship offers in total before selecting JMU over FBS Old Dominion after narrowing down his options to the Dukes and the Monarchs.
“It was really because of the combination of great football and a great education,” he said is why he elected to take JMU up on its offer. He said the pairing of JMU’s business school and highly successful football, with the team having appeared in four of the last five FCS national semifinals, helped him make his choice.
He said he also developed a strong bond with his lead recruiter and future position coach Bryant Haines as well as Dukes coach Curt Cignetti.
“[Haines] is a great teacher,” Fisher said, “and when it comes down to the scheme of football, he’s so smart with it and I can’t wait to get down there, play for him, get under his wing and learn everything I can.”
Fisher said JMU’s plan for him is to play either MIKE or WILL linebacker and possibly rush the quarterback off the edge in certain situations.
This fall, Fisher is already on pace for over 100 tackles in his final season with Riverbend, which is 3-1 through four games. Fisher plays some on offense as a running back, too, for the Bears and has tallied 365 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a receiving score.
This past spring, Fisher was a first-team All-Commonwealth District selection at linebacker.
“Very hungry I’d say,” is the attitude Fisher said he carries with him on the field. “I feel like I have something to prove in every game and that’s how I go into every game through film and breaking it down in practice. Then once I step on the field on Friday nights, I’m just trying to prove something.”
He said the rest of the Dukes’ 2022 recruiting class has started to welcome him into the group.
“It’s a good class,” Fisher said. “And I’m excited about it to build on it with the next couple years and as long as I’m there.”
