The first half was a sleepy one for James Madison, as the Dukes are knotted 16-16 with visiting Robert Morris at halftime at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg.
Robert Morris led for most of the first 30 minutes, until JMU quarterback Cole Johnson led a six-play, 66-yard drive that ended with a 21-yard touchdown throw to wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. with 28 seconds left in the second quarter to even the score.
First Down – The first quarter was the worst opening stanza for the Dukes in the last three years. Robert Morris held JMU to 42 total yards and Johnson was intercepted twice. The quarter ended with Robert Morris leading, 3-2, thanks to a 32-yard field goal from kicker Nick Bisceglia, leaving JMU trailing after one for the first time since Nov. 3, 2018 when the Dukes were down 14-3 at New Hampshire. It was also the first time the Dukes didn’t score a touchdown in the first quarter since the first round of the 2018 FCS playoffs when JMU beat Delaware.
Second Down – Dukes senior defensive end Mike Greene didn’t appear in the game until midway through the second quarter. Greene went through warm ups, but was spotted going back and forth from the sideline to the locker room once the game began. It’ll be a question JMU coach Curt Cignett has to answer after the contest. Minnesota transfer defensive end Abi N-Okonji started in Greene’s place. Former Temple transfer Antonio Colclough also saw action off the bench.
Third Down – Robert Morris’ defensive line was outstanding in the first 30 minutes. The Colonials held the Dukes, who ran for 369 yards last week against Morehead State, to 80 rushing yards and 4.7 yards per carry. JMU didn’t have a rushing score after piling six up in last Saturday’s victory. Robert Morris defensive end Ricardo Watson, a Florida State transfer, has two tackles and a tackle for loss.
Fourth Down – It’s never a good day when the best player on the team is the punter, but Harry O’Kelly has been today for JMU. He had, perhaps, the best punt of his college career in the first quarter when he pinned Robert Morris at its own 1-yard line. The punt was a 53-yard blast that forced the Colonials’ offense into a tough situation. Their series finished with a safety, which gave JMU a 2-0 advantage. O’Kelly’s second punt pinned RMU at its own 2-yard line and the Colonials went three-and-out on the consequent series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.