Mike Roberts sat at the dinner table inside his Henrico County firehouse one evening and a shift mate asked if he ever thought about getting back into college baseball.
Roberts, who was a firefighter and EMT in the Richmond-area department, had a long history of baseball before joining the department.
He was a former player at Virginia Military Institute and played five years in the Milwaukee Brewers minor league system before serving as the director of video on the University of Virginia staff for four seasons.
At the time, Roberts hadn’t thought about returning to the baseball coaching ranks. He was happy serving others riding on a fire truck, but there were two options that he’d leave for: Virginia or James Madison.
“Those were the only two places that I said,” Roberts said. “I believe that you can win at both of those places at a high level and I really love the people around those programs and the people that support those programs.”
Soon enough, both of those programs would present an opportunity. He’d serve as a volunteer assistant with the Cavaliers this past spring before joining JMU’s staff as an assistant this week.
Just before this past season began, Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor called asking if Roberts would be interested in helping out. He couldn’t commit to every game and every practice as a firefighter, but that didn’t matter, O’Connor wanted him there.
O’Connor, who’s been the head coach at Virginia for 19 seasons, said Roberts has a way to connect with players using a calm approach, maximizing player development.
“His greatest quality, in my opinion, is just his ability to connect with players,” O’Connor said. “He’s got a really confident, calm presence about him that is really, really valuable in teaching player development.”
Roberts would drive to Charlottesville from Richmond when he wasn’t on duty, sometimes not getting much sleep before standing in the dugout with Virginia, but he was willing to do it.
Roberts was there as a volunteer assistant for his second stint with the Cavaliers, but that ignited his passion for college baseball. Roberts wanted to get back in the dugout as a full-time coach.
“I think the biggest thing for me was taking a step back from that and examining what really drives me and it’s really a competitive service,” Roberts said. “A need to serve others, but in a competitive way. I think looking at it from that standpoint, college baseball was it for me.”
When O’Connor caught wind that Roberts was thinking about jumping back into college baseball, he told him to start reaching out to his contacts and letting them know what he was thinking about doing.
One of those phone calls was to JMU head coach Marlin Ikenberry, who Roberts played for at VMI and was a volunteer assistant for two seasons with.
The Dukes didn’t have an opening on the coaching staff yet, but that phone call meant a lot to Ikenberry. He’d known Roberts since the former catcher was 16 years old and this was something that he was excited to hear.
Ikenbery had tried to get Roberts on his staff at JMU after being hired in 2015, but his former player was in his first year at Virginia. When Ikenberry called to talk about the job then, Roberts was sitting in the dugout at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., as the Cavaliers were playing for a national title.
It wasn’t ideal timing for Roberts, who helped Virginia to win the championship that season, so he stayed in Charlottesville. But this time around, Ikenbery couldn’t let him slip away, hiring him this week even though he hadn’t held a full-time college baseball job since joining the fire department in 2019.
“He’s one of the guys that I want in the dugout with me,” Ikenberry said. “When the opportunity presented itself the second time, I couldn’t let it pass up. I think things happen for a reason and I think getting us back together happened for a reason and I’m excited about it.”
Roberts was a standout catcher for Ikenberry at VMI, playing in all but two of the games during his freshman year. He continued to hit well during his sophomore and junior seasons, which led to being drafted by the Brewers in the 38th round of the 2008 MLB Draft.
He still had a year of school left when he signed his professional contract, but Roberts promised Ikenberry that he would return to VMI and finish it. During the fall of the 2010 and 2011 seasons, Roberts did just that. He helped the Keydets’ baseball program while taking classes before heading back to the professional baseball ranks each spring.
As a Brewers prospect, Roberts spent two seasons in rookie ball and three seasons at High-A before calling it a playing career. He joined Ikneberry’s staff as a volunteer assistant before taking the job with the Cavaliers.
Now Roberts is back with his former college head coach and the relationship the pair have had since playing in Lexington will pay off in the dugout this spring.
“Just having that familiarity with Ike is going to be beneficial to me and for him,” Roberts said. “That was one of the big things for me, to learn and to know I’m going into a situation that I know who I’m going to be working with and who’s going to be there.”
Ikenberry is excited to have Roberts back in the same dugout and the same uniform as him for the first time since the start of the assistant coach’s career.
“Having him back on the field, back in the dugout, it’s where he’s meant to be,” Ikenberry said. “I think you got to step out of your comfort zone and doing something different. He’s one of those guys that’s great at everything he does.”
Roberts’ path to JMU wasn’t a straightforward one. There were turns along the way, including putting burning buildings out and helping others on medical calls, but now he’s the Dukes’ newest assistant.
Even though he’s not a public servant anymore, he still approaches coaching the same way. He wants to help others, just this time instead of saving lives, he wants to help baseball players accomplish their goals.
“The impact of a person’s life is not what they do, it’s what they do for others, in my opinion,” Roberts said. “So I try to live that way and help others do those things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.