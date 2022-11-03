BRIDGEWATER — Bridgewater’s Ronald Robinson Jr. is coming off a career-best game last week at Ferrum.
The 5-foot-7, 180-pound senior running back out of Stafford racked up 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries — 14 more rushing yards than his season total last year. Last week, Robinson said he felt he underperformed throughout the year, but knew he needed the chance to showcase his potential.
“Obviously when you have a game like that, it makes you want to work that much harder to get that feeling again,” Robinson said. “It’s an ability I know I’ve had throughout the year, but I just finally just took advantage of the opportunities given to me.”
Robinson played at Mountain View High School in Stafford, where he earned second-team all-district honors and led the team in scoring. He was also an honors graduate.
Robinson joined Bridgewater football in 2019, the year the Eagles became the Old Dominion Athletic Conference champions. He played in six games and tallied 18 rushing yards. Until Saturday, 2021 was Robinson’s best season statistically when he notched 133 rushing yards.
“The culture of the team has been the same throughout the years, we’ve always had a winning culture,” Robinson said. “Taking care of the little things and honestly hard work has been the theme throughout the years I’ve been here.”
As a senior, Robinson sees himself as a leader by example. He doesn’t take reps off during drills and he doesn’t take plays off.
He added he helps his teammates out with the little things.
Second-year BC head coach Scott Lemn believes Robinson leads more by example.
“He’s a guy that he’s vocal when he needs to be, his words really carry a lot of weight,” Lemn said. “From his leadership standpoint, he’s taken that next step every single year. He’s a high-character guy and somebody you can count on to do the right thing any time.”
Lemn believes there have been times throughout the season that the offense overall has underperformed and that the running backs are only as good as the guys in front of them.
He said Robinson has made the plays that have come to him and capitalized on the explosion plays.
Throughout the season, Lemn has wanted his team to become a more consistent running team and he has confidence in his top running backs — Robinson and Albert Mensah.
“I think those guys have really become a good two-headed monster and [I’m] pretty confident in both Albert and Ronald,” Lemn said. “I have no doubt had Albert been in, he would’ve taken it the same distance. A lot of it is who’s in and who’s not.”
This Saturday is potentially Robinson’s final Bridgewater home game as Lemn noted he has a COVID year that he can act on to come back for another season.
It hasn’t sunk in yet for Robinson that this could be the last time he takes the field as an Eagle.
“I’ve been putting some thought into it, but I don’t think it’s really hit me full-on yet,” Robinson said. “It’s crazy when you really sit back and think about it, but I don’t think it’s really hit me yet.”
The Eagles (7-1, 4-1 ODAC) take on Washington and Lee. Robinson Jr. said it would mean a lot to pick up the win in his last home game and go undefeated at home in his senior year.
When reflecting on his time at Bridgewater, Robinson said it’s taught him to keep his head down, keep working and his moment will come, as it did last week.
When it’s all said and done, Robinson said he will miss the relationships he’s built with his team the most.
“Not just on the field but off the field, too, and in the locker room, going to eat in the dining hall,” Robinson said. “The close-knit group that we are, that’s probably what I’ll miss the most.”
