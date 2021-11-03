In between a pair of huge weekends for the James Madison volleyball team, Jaydyn Clemmer took some time to reflect and admitted she didn’t quite expect this.
After notching back-to-back sweeps of then first-place Northeastern, the Dukes (15-5, 9-3 Colonial Athletic Association) are tied with Towson, which visits Harrisonburg for two matches Saturday and Sunday, atop the conference standings.
That much doesn’t surprise Clemmer, a freshman defensive specialist from nearby Rockbridge County.
She just wasn’t sure she’d be here, a key contributor who has played in every set for the Dukes.
“I’m super lucky to have this program close to my hometown,” Clemmer said. “I didn’t have the expectations to play this much at all. I was going to come in and work hard, but I didn’t know what that was going to look like. That has been super fun and exciting. It’s definitely a lot faster paced and everybody is super good. In travel volleyball there might be one really good hitter on the other side, now on the D-I level every hitter is that good and you have to be ready at all times.”
The Shenandoah Valley hasn’t been known for pumping out top-level Division I volleyball players, but from the start of her high school career Clemmer appeared poised to buck the trend. Despite coming from a family of die-hard Dukes who raised their children on JMU football games, Clemmer originally committed to Virginia Tech before eventually signing with JMU, where she was recruited by volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher as well as softball coach Loren LaPorte.
“I really loved volleyball and how fast-paced it was,” Clemmer said. “I just couldn’t imagine not playing volleyball. It was a pretty easy decision to just stick with volleyball.”
So far, volleyball seems like a wise choice. Clemmer is making a case for the CAA All-Rookie Team, averaging 2.13 digs per set with five double-digit dig matches. She’s also been solid in service, ranking third on the Dukes with 16 aces.
“Tremendous is the first word that comes to my mind,” Steinbrecher said. “It’s funny now when we look at other recruits... She’s a super hard worker, but on the flip side of that she came in very good. She’s super athletic and an incredible teammate.”
Now JMU hits an all-important stretch. Towson (21-3, 9-3 CAA) has won four straight matches. But if the Dukes, winners of three in a row themselves, can take both they’d clinch at least a share of the CAA regular season crown before heading to Hofstra for the final weekend of conference play.
“It’s an exciting time of the season when you start getting closer to the tournament,” Steinbrecher said. “You’re hoping things are coming together, but you still have some time to fix some things, so we’re in a good place.”
The first match against Towson is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. inside Sinclair Gymnasium at Godwin Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.