The fans at the Atlantic Bank Union Center applauded and cheered when James Madison guard Terell Strickland came off the bench in the first half to make his season debut on Sunday against Long Island.
The redshirt sophomore was sidelined most of last year after season-ending surgery and sat out to start this season after suffering a hand injury. In his first game back, Strickland tallied eight points, eight assists and five steals in JMU’s 115-79 win over LIU on Sunday.
At the postgame press conference, Terell thanked all the coaches and staff for helping him get healthy and where he needed to be physically to make his return to the Dukes lineup.
“I honestly felt good out there,” Terell said. “I feel like I'm hitting mid-season stride. I felt good and I just hope I can continue that.”
This wasn’t any normal first game of the year for Strickland, however. His dad, Rod, the first-year LIU head coach and former NBA player of nearly 20 years, stood on the opposing end of the court.
Terell described it as a surreal experience to compete against his father.
“I’ve grown up and my dad was always my dad,” Terell said. “As I got older, I realized how special he was on the court also. … It really hit home because he’s my idol in a way, he’s the person I’ve always looked up to. For him to be proud of me in the same way that I’m proud of him, it’s special.”
Rod played in the NBA from 1988-2005 and played for nine different teams. He earned All-NBA Second Team honors and led the league in assists in 1998 with the Washington Wizards.
Fittingly enough, Terell led Sunday’s game in assists.
Rod said it was neat to compete against Terell, especially since it was his return game. It was cool for him to see his son’s journey to JMU and watch his excitement of being back on the court.
“With us playing against each other and the family being there, I just think it was a special moment,” Rod said. “One of those moments that very few are a part of.”
Rod and Terell both knew this game was coming. When asked what the conversations were like between him and his dad leading up to Sunday, Terell laughed and said that it was always trash talking.
“I’m always popping my stuff,” Terell said. “I always told him, ‘Just be ready for us, [we’re] coming through.’ I was excited [and] he would always be like, ‘OK, I ain’t worried about y’all.’ It was fun for sure.”
Rod is always rooting for his son to perform well, except for Sunday’s instance. He said when the game started, it was competition and it doesn’t matter who’s on the other team.
“It’s funny because as the game’s going on, I’m watching him play [and] it’s not like, ‘Oh that’s my son right there,’” Rod said. “I’m like [telling my team] ‘pick him up.’ I think competition is competition and once the game starts, that’s what it is.”
With under four minutes to go in the first period, Terell drained a 3-pointer right in front of the Long Island bench. After hitting the shot, Terell said he laughed and smiled at his dad as he headed back down the court.
“I saw him [Saturday night] and we were talking, I was like, ‘Don’t let me hit a 3 in front of your bench, you’re gonna hear it from me,’” Terell said.
Rod said he has a great relationship with all his kids and that Terell is one to always be cracking jokes and staying upbeat.
“We always mess with each other all the time about basketball,” Rod said. “It can be about anything. Terell just has a great, great personality.”
After the game, the two embraced and had a conversation. Rod said it was a matter of him acknowledging his son and being proud of him.
“That’s when the game is over and it’s like, ‘This is my son, man I’m proud of you,’” Rod said. “That’s what that was.”
Terell isn’t the only one of Rod’s kids who’s a college athlete. His older son, Tai, plays basketball for Georgia Southern while his daughter, Tanner, is committed to playing soccer at Kentucky next year.
Rod said Sunday’s game ranks high as one of his top "proud dad" moments.
He noted that he's proud of all his kids and he hopes to one day get to play against Tai’s team as well.
“For Terell and Tai, I’ve seen their journey [and] it hasn’t been easy,” Rod said. “Maybe people think it was, but it hasn’t been easy. They’ve been able to persevere and overcome. The best part of it is I’ve got two great kids that have humility, they’re authentic and they’re about the right things. I’m super proud of them all.”
